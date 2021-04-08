Coast Guard rescues fisherman on boat off Cape Cod

A 50-year-old man was rescued from a fishing vessel 113 miles south of Cape Cod as winds whipped by rescuers, Coast Guard officials said.

At approximately 3:34 p.m. on Wednesday, members of Coast Guard District One were notified that a crewmember aboard the commercial fishing vessel Motivation was experiencing shortness of breath and a fever and needed a medical evacuation.

A Coast Guard Air Station Cape Cod MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter was deployed and the crew aboard the helicopter “successfully hoisted” the man at 6:50 p.m. Weather at the scene included 16 mile per hour winds and 6 foot seas.