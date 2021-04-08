COVID-19 cases in Boston are ‘flat’ but there is some increase among young people, Janey says

“We have seen a welcome increase in the number of residents getting tested across the city,” Janey said. “The total number of tests increased by 7 percent week to week, and 11 percent over the two-week period.”

She made the comments during a City Hall briefing but didn’t provide stats on the younger residents.

Acting Mayor Kim Janey said Thursday that COVID-19 cases in the city have remained “relatively flat” with “some increase” among younger Bostonians.

Janey said Boston’s current positivity rate is 5.1 percent.

“Hospital data are relatively stable,” she said. “The number of COVID emergency department visits increased 2 percent week to week, and 5 percent over the two-week period. The percentage of available ICU and medical surgical beds [in Boston] remain at 11 percent, and non-surgical ICU beds is at 89 percent.”

She said city officials continue to measure COVID-19 activity across six key metrics, including “daily positive cases, daily percent of positive tests, community COVID test, COVID-related ER visits, available ICU and medical surgical beds, and ICU bed occupancy.”

In addition, Janey discussed the vaccine equity grant initiative she announced previously.

“As mayor, I have committed $1.5 million to support nonprofit organizations, creating equitable access for Bostonians who have been disproportionately impacted by COVID-19,” Janey said. “Applications are now open for this new grant funding that will prioritize partnership models that bring together vaccine providers and community organizations.”

The grants, she said, will support “both clinical and wrap-around services that create true vaccine access and equity. The grant application deadline has been extended to Wednesday, April 14, and I look forward to announcing awardees later this month.”

She concluded her remarks by urging residents to continue taking precautions against the virus and reminding them about the city’s vaccine access hotline at 617-635-5555.

“They can press 1 if they are a Boston resident age 65 or older, or press 2 if they are a Boston resident who is currently eligible to get vaccinated and identify as a person of color,” Janey said. “Then a real person will take their name and contact information. Residents can also provide their contact information by going online and visiting boston.gov/getvaccinated.”

She was asked just one question following her opening remarks, about the city budget.

“You will see our budget next week when we release it,” Janey said. “I will share the budget first with the Boston City Council and you will have access to that, at that time.”

Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe.