Two displaced after three-alarm fire rips through Lowell home

Upon arrival, Deputy Fire Chief Bob Destrempe said he saw heavy smoke and flames that had already begun to creep into the attic area.

Shortly after 3 p.m., firefighters arrived at the 2 1/2 story wood-frame home on 139 Durant St. to find the roof nearly burnt off, according to Deputy Fire Chief Frank Kelly.

Crews faced water pressure issues while battling a three-alarm fire in Lowell, which displaced two residents on Wednesday afternoon, according to fire officials.

“It definitely got a head start on us, probably a late notification,” he said. “For a daytime fire, that’s unusual.”

One person was on the first floor, and they got out on their own. The second-floor resident was not home at the time of the fire, Destrempe said, adding that nobody was injured.

Although the biggest challenge was the active flames, firefighters also had difficulty with low water pressure in their hoses due to the home’s location on a hill, Destrempe said.

Crews from Chelmsford and Billerica provided mutual aid at the scene, according to Destrempe.

The Red Cross tweeted that people had been displaced, but Destrempe said they were not called because both residents had another place to stay.

As of 5 p.m., the fire was put out, according to Destrempe.

The cause is under investigation, although it does not appear suspicious, Kelly said.