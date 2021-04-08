FEMA will help pay for funerals for COVID-19 victims

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin is urging people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to consider applying for financial assistance to help cover their funeral costs.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will reimburse up to $9,000 for COVID-19-related funeral expenses that were incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.

“So many people have lost loved ones to this pandemic and coping with the loss of a family member is hard enough without needing to worry about the costs of laying that person to rest,” Galvin said in a statement. “I encourage anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19 to visit my website to learn more about the help that is available to them, even if the funeral has already been paid for.”