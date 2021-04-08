FEMA will help pay for funerals for COVID-19 victims

Massachusetts Secretary of State William F. Galvin is urging people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 to consider applying for financial assistance to help cover their funeral costs.
The Federal Emergency Management Agency announced it will reimburse up to $9,000 for COVID-19-related funeral expenses that were incurred after Jan. 20, 2020.
“So many people have lost loved ones to this pandemic and coping with the loss of a family member is hard enough without needing to worry about the costs of laying that person to rest,” Galvin said in a statement. “I encourage anyone who has lost a loved one to COVID-19 to visit my website to learn more about the help that is available to them, even if the funeral has already been paid for.”
FEMA will begin accepting applications through a dedicated call center on April 12, and the COVID-19 Funeral Assistance Line Number (844-684-6333, TTY: 800-462-7585) will operate Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., according to the FEMA website. To apply, you’ll need an official death certificate that shows the person’s death was attributed to COVID-19. Those who are eligible for the funeral assistance will receive a check by mail or funds by direct deposit.
Information on how to apply is available through Galvin’s website at sec.state.ma.us and on the FEMA website at fema.gov.
