Firefighters rescue three people after crash in Dorchester

Three people had to be extricated from their vehicle after a crash on Thursday morning in Dorchester, fire officials said.
Firefighters were able to use the “jaws of life” to safely extricate the vehicle’s three occupants at 10:45 a.m. Thursday, the Boston Fire Department wrote in a tweet. The crash occurred at 76 Gallivan Blvd. in Dorchester, the tweet said.
At approximately 10:45 companies were able to safely extricate 3 people from a car accident at 76 Gallivan Blvd using the Jaws of Life. All occupants transported by @BOSTON_EMS pic.twitter.com/RiKzRQnxpi— Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) April 8, 2021
Brian Alkins, a spokesman for the fire department, said he was unsure what caused the crash, but confirmed all three of the vehicle’s occupants are alive.
All three of the vehicle’s occupants were transported to local area hospitals by Boston Emergency Medical Services — two via advanced life support and one via basic life support, Caitlin McLaughlin, a spokeswoman for EMS said.
