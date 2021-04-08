Man serving life for bombing death of Boston police officer seeks compassionate release

But prosecutors and the children of the slain officer, Jeremiah Hurley, oppose the release of Alfred Trenkler, arguing that he declined to receive the Moderna vaccine on March 18 at the US Penitentiary Tucson.

A man serving a life sentence for building a bomb that killed one Boston police officer and wounded another in 1991 is asking for compassionate release because he says a heart condition puts him at greater risk if he contracts the coronavirus.

FROM MERLIN ARCHIVE DO NOT RESEND TO LIBRARY Metro/ Bg scan 4/22/1992 Boston Ma. Boston Municipal Court Alfred Trenkler 36 yrs old of Quincy Ma. appears in Boston Municipal Court on charges related to the bombing incident that killed police officer Hurley. Boston Herald pool photo . Library Tag 02282007 Metro Library Tag 02232009 / bw b&w

On Thursday, US District Judge William E. Smith, who is sitting in federal court in Providence, will hold a remote hearing on Trenkler’s request.

“I think they are manipulating the system,” said Hurley’s daughter, Leanne Hurley Teehan, a Boston police officer. She said she was shocked that Trenkler could go free after committing such a vicious murder.

“If he took the vaccine he would be safe and he refused,” said Hurley’s son, David Powell, also a Boston police officer. “So how nervous are you about the virus if you don’t want the vaccine?”

Trenkler, 65, was convicted by a federal jury in 1993 of plotting with 21-year-old Thomas A. Shay, to build the bomb that was meant to target Shay’s father. The elder Shay called police to his Roslindale home after the suspicious device fell from the undercarriage of his car as he pulled into the driveway. The bomb detonated as it was being examined by Hurley and his partner, Francis X. Foley, who were on the police department’s bomb squad. Foley lost an eye during the blast and was forced to leave his job.

Trenkler was sentenced to life in prison. A judge later reduced his sentence to 37 years after ruling that she had lacked the authority to impose a life sentence. An appeals court reversed that decision and reinstated his life term.

A year ago, Trenkler requested compassionate release from the warden at US Penitentiary Tucson. After his petition was denied, his lawyers filed an emergency motion in federal court in January, arguing that his advanced age and severe cardiac disease “put him at grave risk of severe illness and death” if he contracted the coronavirus.

In court filings, his lawyers, retired federal judge Nancy Gertner and Scott Lopez, wrote that Trenkler declined the COVID-19 vaccine because he had just returned from the hospital where he had been told the vaccine could have a negative impact on his heart.

“Having since been informed that the COVID-19 vaccine is safe and indicated for people with heart conditions, Mr. Trenkler requested a vaccine,” they wrote. By then, prison officials had administered all available vaccines and told Trenkler he would have to wait until the next round of doses arrived, prosecutors said.

As of February, an outbreak at the Arizona penitentiary where Trenkler is serving his sentence had infected 900 inmates, 75 percent of the population, and left nine dead, according to Trenkler’s lawyers.

“The government’s attempt to minimize the outbreak at USP (Tucson) is not only inaccurate, but deaf to the immense human suffering it has caused,” they wrote. Trenkler suffers from cardiomyopathy and other medical conditions and if not released “runs the risk of severe infection and death,” they wrote.

But prosecutors argued in court filings that by the end of March, about half the inmate population had been vaccinated and Trenkler’s condition didn’t qualify him for compassionate release.

“The vast majority of district courts to have considered the issue have determined that availability of the COVID-19 vaccine to a federal prisoner suffering from a medical condition that might previously have qualified as an ‘extraordinary and compelling reason’ for granting compassionate release in the face of the coronavirus pandemic no longer does so,” Assistant US Attorneys Robert Richardson and Kristen Kearney wrote.





















