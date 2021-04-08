Most of Massachusetts has ‘abnormally dry’ conditions, officials say

The area of Massachusetts in “abnormally dry” conditions continues to rise, as more than 75 percent of the state now falls under that categorization, according to the US Drought Monitor.

Data released on April 6 shows 75.40 percent, a 23.87 percent increase from the week prior, of the state in abnormally dry conditions, the first stage of drought conditions. The March 30 report from the US Drought Monitor showed 51.53 percent of Massachusetts in the category, which itself was a rise from the previous week’s 38.19 percent.

The US Drought Monitor classifies abnormally dry areas as those areas that are “not in drought, but are experiencing abnormally dry conditions that could turn into drought or are recovering from drought but are not yet back to normal.”