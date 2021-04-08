Two Mass. men among 6 arrested in ongoing probe at NH youth facility

But those charges were dismissed last year in order to strengthen the wider investigation. The pair now face several new charges, according to a statement from the New Hampshire attorney general’s office.

Jeffrey Buskey, 54, of Quincy and Stephen Murphy, 51, of Danvers, former counselors at the center, were first charged in 2019 for allegedly sexually molesting a teen at the center in Manchester, N.H. in 1997 and 1998, according to prior Globe reporting.

Two men from Massachusetts were among six men arrested Wednesday as part of an ongoing investigation into alleged child sex abuse at New Hampshire’s youth detention center, officials said.

Buskey is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault that four former YDC residents allege occurred between 1996 and 1999, the statement said. Murphy is charged with five counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault that three former residents allege occurred between 1997 and 1999, the statement said.

Four men from New Hampshire were also charged in the probe into allegations of abuse at the former New Hampshire Youth Development Center between 1994 and 2005, the statement said.

The center has since been renamed the Sununu Youth Services Center.

Bradley Asbury, 66, of Dunbarton, N.H. is charged with aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice) that allegedly occurred between 1997 and 1998, the statement said.

Frank Davis, 79, of Contoocook, N.H., is charged with one count of aggravated felonious sexual assault and five counts of sexual assault that two former residents allege occurred between 1996 and 1997.

Lucien Poulette, 65, of Auburn, N.H. is charged with 11 counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault, 12 counts of felonious sexual assault, and 10 counts of sexual assault that seven former residents allege occurred between 1994 and 2005, the statement said.

James Woodlock, 56, of Manchester, N.H. is charged with three counts of aggravated felonious sexual assault (accomplice) that two former residents allege occurred between 1997 and 1999, the statement said.

Asbury, Davis, Poulette, and Woodlock, are expected to be arraigned on April 8, the statement said. Buskey waived extradition from Massachusetts, and Murphy was pending extradition from Massachusetts.

The attorney general’s office encouraged anyone who was abused at the YDC to contact their local crisis center.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.