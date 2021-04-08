Got your COVID-19 shot? Sam Adams will buy you a beer

Samuel Adams is giving those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 a way to celebrate.
Beginning Monday, the Boston-based company will send $7 for a beer to the first 10,000 people who post a photo of their vaccination sticker or bandage to Instagram or Twitter, Samuel Adams said in a statement. The company cautioned those who enter not to share their vaccination card or post their personal information.
Those who plan to vie for the beer money should tag #ShotForSam and tag @SamuelAdamsBeer and watch for a direct message from the company to see if they’ve been selected.
The winners will get $7 through the Cash App to buy a drink at a bar or restaurant. If you don’t have the app, the company walks you through how to set it up.
The contest runs through May 12 or until 10,000 eligible entries have been received.
Sam Adams announced the campaign with a spot showing Your Cousin From Boston, who has become a staple of the company’s ads, getting his shot.
Watch it here:
No purchase necessary. 21+ program runs 4/12-5/12/21. Full rules at https://t.co/SQFU5QJKrr— Samuel Adams Beer (@SamuelAdamsBeer) April 7, 2021
