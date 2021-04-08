fb-pixel Skip to main content

Coronavirus resources

Got your COVID-19 shot? Sam Adams will buy you a beer

By Amanda Kaufman Globe Staff,Updated April 8, 2021, 33 minutes ago
Beers on tap at the Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room.
Beers on tap at the Samuel Adams Boston Tap Room.Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Samuel Adams is giving those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 a way to celebrate.

Beginning Monday, the Boston-based company will send $7 for a beer to the first 10,000 people who post a photo of their vaccination sticker or bandage to Instagram or Twitter, Samuel Adams said in a statement. The company cautioned those who enter not to share their vaccination card or post their personal information.

Those who plan to vie for the beer money should tag #ShotForSam and tag @SamuelAdamsBeer and watch for a direct message from the company to see if they’ve been selected.

The winners will get $7 through the Cash App to buy a drink at a bar or restaurant. If you don’t have the app, the company walks you through how to set it up.

Advertisement

The contest runs through May 12 or until 10,000 eligible entries have been received.

Sam Adams announced the campaign with a spot showing Your Cousin From Boston, who has become a staple of the company’s ads, getting his shot.

Watch it here:

Amanda Kaufman can be reached at amanda.kaufman@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @amandakauf1.

vaccine

Vaccine resources: What you need to know

When you’re eligible, how to make an appointment, and everything else you need to know about getting the COVID-19 vaccine in Massachusetts.

More vaccination numbers >>

The latest COVID-19 numbers from Massachusetts

Here's a look at the latest coronavirus numbers in Massachusetts, including case numbers, deaths, demographics, and more.