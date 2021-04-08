Got your COVID-19 shot? Sam Adams will buy you a beer

Samuel Adams is giving those who have been vaccinated against COVID-19 a way to celebrate.

Beginning Monday, the Boston-based company will send $7 for a beer to the first 10,000 people who post a photo of their vaccination sticker or bandage to Instagram or Twitter, Samuel Adams said in a statement. The company cautioned those who enter not to share their vaccination card or post their personal information.

Those who plan to vie for the beer money should tag #ShotForSam and tag @SamuelAdamsBeer and watch for a direct message from the company to see if they’ve been selected.