1,938 confirmed cases, 8 deaths, and 92,825 vaccinations: See today’s new COVID-19 data from Mass.

The new confirmed coronavirus cases brought the total number in the state during the pandemic to 613,763.

With concern growing about the possibility of another surge, the Department of Public Health also reported that the high-stakes campaign to vaccinate people got another 92,825 shots into people’s arms.

Massachusetts reported 1,938 new confirmed coronavirus cases Thursday, while the seven-day average edged down to 1,418 from 1,723 the day before.

The department also reported eight new confirmed coronavirus deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,022.

The state remains in a struggle with the coronavirus more than a year after it arrived. Experts say fast-spreading coronavirus variants, pandemic fatigue and spring fever, and loosened restrictions could be behind a recent rise in cases. Officials are urging people to not let their guard down, while they try to vaccinate 4.1 million adults as quickly as possible.

The DPH said 35,149 people were estimated to have active cases of the potentially deadly virus, and 735 confirmed coronavirus patients were in the hospital.

The DPH also reported that 112,416 more tests had been conducted for coronavirus. The total number of tests administered climbed to more than 19.5 million. New antigen tests had been completed for 4,884 people, bringing that total to 675,022.

The DPH reported that the seven-day average rate of positive tests, which is calculated from the total number of tests administered, was at 2.29 percent.

The department said the rate would be 3.94 percent if the effect of college testing programs — in which asymptomatic people can be tested repeatedly in an effort to rapidly identify new cases — is factored out.

The number of new vaccinations brought the total to 4,204,152.

The number of new vaccinations was greater than on Wednesday, when 88,491 were reported.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 83.2 percent of the 5,052,940 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,586,903 first shots and 1,488,224 second shots. Those who have gotten their second shot of the currently approved two-dose vaccines are considered fully vaccinated.

The state reported a total of 129,025 people who have received Johnson & Johnson’s one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,617,249.

