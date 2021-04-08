Global-minded teen’s selflessness on vaccine is laudable but inadvisable

I applaud the selflessness of Michael Gordon, who is willing to donate his shot to a struggling country like Peru (“Teen would sooner see his COVID shot go to a country in greater need,” Letters, April 5). However, I ask him to reconsider.

He states that he is 17, healthy, and unlikely to fall seriously ill. He is, however, quite likely to pick up COVID-19 and pass it around or have it mutate into a more deadly virus in his body. If people don’t get vaccinated, and the virus continues to mutate, our vaccines could end up being useless. The vaccine is intended to protect not just ourselves individually but also those who are vulnerable around us.