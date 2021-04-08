Pediatrician sees life-changing benefits of gender care — and foresees great harm of Ark.’s anti-trans law

Re “Ark. bans care for transgender minors” (Page A2, April 7): As a pediatrician who supports transgender children and their families, I witness the life-changing benefits of gender care daily — the child without access to hormone blockers who thinks, at the onset of puberty, “I just have to live with this”; the adolescent who can’t imagine herself as a “physical person taking up space,” and attempts suicide; the parents who thank me for giving their children the opportunity to grow and thrive.

The use of hormone blockers to pause puberty is evidenced-based, allowing kids more time to explore their gender identities. Kids approaching puberty can’t just wait until 18. By that time, their bodies have changed irreversibly. Blockers prevent physical changes — voice changes, breast development, and facial hair growth — that can lead to significant gender dysphoria, depression, and suicide. One of the great truths about blockers is that they are safe and fully reversible. They save lives.