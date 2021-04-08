Duxbury football’s return to field off due to positive COVID-19 test in Marshfield program

The Duxbury High football program’s highly anticipated return to the field has been put on hold due to a positive COVID-19 test in the Marshfield program.

The varsity game, scheduled for Friday, and the junior varsity game have both been postponed.

Duxbury has been on pause for two weeks after the school began investigating players’ use of Jewish and Holocaust-related terms in a game March 12 at Plymouth North — prompting the firing of 16-year head coach Dave Maimaron.