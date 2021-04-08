Game 7: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Fresh off their sweep over the Rays at Fenway Park, the Red Sox hit the road for a three-game series with Baltimore, taking on the Orioles this afternoon in the home opener at Camden Yards.
Eduardo Rodriguez, who turned 28 yesterday, will make his first start since 2019. He missed the 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19, when he was diagnosed with myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart muscle.
Lineups
RED SOX (3-3): TBA
Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (19-6, 3.81 ERA in 2019)
ORIOLES (4-2): TBA
Pitching: RHP Matt Harvey (0-0, 3.86, ERA)
Time: 3:05 p.m.
TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7
Red Sox vs. Harvey: Bogaerts 2-5, Cordero 1-4, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 0-2, Gonzalez 2-5, Hernández 0-2, Martinez 3-3, Plawecki 1-2, Renfroe 2-5, Verdugo 0-3
Orioles vs. Rodriguez: Franco 0-2, Galvis 1-7, Mancini 10-31, Mullins 0-2, Ruiz 0-1, Santander 0-6, Severino 3-8
Stat of the day: Of the 20 seasons in which the Red Sox started 0-3, this is only the second time they rebounded to win their next three games, with the first time happening in 1951.
Notes: Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer over five-plus innings in 5 of their 6 starts this season … This is the first season since 1992 that the Red Sox have not allowed a home run in any of their first six games … J.D. Martinez’s 11 RBI are the most by a player through the Red Sox’ first six games since 1955, when Faye Throneberry (12) and Sammy White (11) each did so … Xander Bogaerts is 8-for-12 (.750) with four runs, a double, two RBI, and a walk in the last three games … Kiké Hernández has reached base safely in each of his five starts this season. … Harvey starts the home opener for the Orioles after going 4 ⅔ innings in his debut with Baltimore last week at Fenway Park.
