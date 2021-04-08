Game 7: Red Sox at Orioles lineups and notes

Eduardo Rodriguez, who turned 28 yesterday , will make his first start since 2019. He missed the 2020 season due to complications from COVID-19, when he was diagnosed with myocarditis , an inflammation of the heart muscle.

Fresh off their sweep over the Rays at Fenway Park, the Red Sox hit the road for a three-game series with Baltimore, taking on the Orioles this afternoon in the home opener at Camden Yards.

RED SOX (3-3): TBA

Pitching: LHP Eduardo Rodriguez (19-6, 3.81 ERA in 2019)

ORIOLES (4-2): TBA

Pitching: RHP Matt Harvey (0-0, 3.86, ERA)

Time: 3:05 p.m.

TV, radio: NESN, WEEI-FM 93.7

Red Sox vs. Harvey: Bogaerts 2-5, Cordero 1-4, Dalbec 0-2, Devers 0-2, Gonzalez 2-5, Hernández 0-2, Martinez 3-3, Plawecki 1-2, Renfroe 2-5, Verdugo 0-3

Orioles vs. Rodriguez: Franco 0-2, Galvis 1-7, Mancini 10-31, Mullins 0-2, Ruiz 0-1, Santander 0-6, Severino 3-8

Stat of the day: Of the 20 seasons in which the Red Sox started 0-3, this is only the second time they rebounded to win their next three games, with the first time happening in 1951.

Notes: Red Sox starting pitchers have allowed three runs or fewer over five-plus innings in 5 of their 6 starts this season … This is the first season since 1992 that the Red Sox have not allowed a home run in any of their first six games … J.D. Martinez’s 11 RBI are the most by a player through the Red Sox’ first six games since 1955, when Faye Throneberry (12) and Sammy White (11) each did so … Xander Bogaerts is 8-for-12 (.750) with four runs, a double, two RBI, and a walk in the last three games … Kiké Hernández has reached base safely in each of his five starts this season. … Harvey starts the home opener for the Orioles after going 4 ⅔ innings in his debut with Baltimore last week at Fenway Park.

