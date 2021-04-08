Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart lift Celtics over Knicks

Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 32 points and Jayson Tatum added 25. RJ Barrett had 29 points to lead New York. With the win, the Celtics (26-26) broke a tie for seventh place in the East with the Knicks (24-26).

Very little has come easily for the Celtics this season, particularly late in games, when they have unraveled more often than not. But with the score tied in the final minute of a critical game against the Knicks on Wednesday night at TD Garden, Marcus Smart drilled the clutch 3-pointer this team has been waiting for, ultimately sending Boston to a 101-99 win.

The Knicks led, 85-80, with six minutes left in the fourth. But the Celtics bounced back with a 9-0 run that was keyed by a Tristan Thompson block that led to a Brown fast-break layup. With Boston leading, 89-87, the Celtics gathered a pair of offensive rebounds on one trip down the court, the second of which was put in by Smart.

But the ending was rocky. After a Julius Randle dunk off of a steal pulled the Knicks within 91-90 with 1:39 left, Smart missed a 3-pointer and the Knicks had a chance to push back in front. But Barrett lost control of the ball and saved it as he was falling out of bounds, sparking a Celtics fast-break that ended with a Brown layup.

Barrett atoned for the mistake, tying the score at 93 with a 3-pointer with 54.4 seconds left. But Smart answered at the other end, as Tatum found him for an open 3-pointer with 35.7 seconds left, making it 96-93. Alec Burks missed a 3-pointer on New York’s next possession, and the lead was never really in danger again despite a couple of late 3-pointers.

Observations from the game:

⋅ With Kemba Walker resting his knee and Evan Fournier out due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Romeo Langford drew his first start of the season in just his third game this year. He had a rocky start, committing a foul just 16 seconds into the game and then missing a 3-pointer and a baseline runner. But he stayed involved with solid defense and hustle plays in the first half, including four offensive rebounds, two of which were followed by Celtics 3-pointers.

⋅ Boston absolutely dominated the offensive glass early, gobbling up second chances on 12 of its first 24 missed shots, for an offensive rebound rate of 50 percent. The Celtics entered the game ranked fourth in the league, at 29.2 percent. Sometimes offensive rebounds are just missed shots that are then followed by more missed shots. But the Celtics generally took advantage of the opportunity, holding an 18-3 edge in second-chance points. Robert Williams led the team with five offensive rebounds in the first half.

⋅ For some reason Brown did not seem engaged during the Celtics’ loss to the 76ers on Tuesday, but he was locked in during the first quarter against the Knicks. Early in the game he forced a backcourt violation, converted a tough 3-point play on a fast-break, and took a nice feed from Tatum for a powerful dunk. He seemed to be putting more of an emphasis on attacking rather than settling for jumpers. He took 12 of Boston’s 24 first-quarter shots.

⋅ Thompson returned after sitting out a month because of COVID-19 protocols. Coach Brad Stevens said before the game he expected to play Thompson in short bursts. He checked in midway through the opening quarter and immediately blocked Knicks guard Reggie Bullock at the rim. During his first stint he also drew three shooting fouls inside, a welcome addition of muscle to a Celtics frontcourt that had been reeling a bit.

⋅ In the final minute of the opening quarter Brown was called for an offensive foul when he appeared to push off on a fast-break. Stevens challenged the call, but it was upheld. It wasn’t the best use of a challenge. It was just Brown’s first foul, so he was not in any foul trouble, and a win just would have resulted in the Celtics getting the ball back. And, most important, Brown did appear to push off. It probably could have been a no-call, but there was no way it would be overturned.

⋅ The Celtics led at halftime, 47-46, but that felt tenuous. Then the offense managed just 3 points over the first four minutes of the third quarter and the Knicks pushed ahead, 57-50. It felt as if maybe Stevens waited one basket too many to call a timeout, but the paused after Elfrid Payton’s runner turned out to be just in time. The Celtics needed just 90 seconds to unfurl a 10-0 run that put them back in front, with Tatum scoring 7 points in the flurry.

⋅ But Tatum had his issues on offense, too. He committed seven turnovers through the first three quarters including five in the third quarter alone, and that helped New York take a 3-point lead into the fourth.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.