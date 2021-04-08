José Ramírez, Shane Bieber power Cleveland Indians to first home victory

“Foul ball, homer, foul ball, homer,” the Cy Young Award winner said. “You know he’s on it and he’s going straighten it out. Sure enough, he did.”

When José Ramírez’s shot to deep right field narrowly missed being a home run, Shane Bieber knew what was coming next.

Ramírez’s second two-run homer of the game snapped a tie in the eighth inning and sent the Cleveland Indians to a 4-2 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday after Bieber struck out 12 for the second straight game.

Ramírez’s one-out shot in the eighth off Greg Holland (0-1) gave the Indians their first home win in 2021 after they were shut out, 3-0, on Monday.

In the sixth, Ramirez, who was fooled by a pitch and struck out in his first at-bat, hit a long foul to right before connecting for a two-run homer to bring in Cleveland’s first runs at Progressive Field this season.

“This just in,” Indians manager Terry Francona said. “Josey’s pretty good.”

It was the kind of performance the Indians have come to expect from their All-Star third baseman, who finished second in the MVP voting last season and third in 2017 and 2018.

“He’s a gamer, man,” Bieber said. “It never turns off. Whether it’s going good or it’s not, he’s the same guy and he brings that same energy and that’s why we rely on him so much. Not just physically, but as a leader in the clubhouse, the way he goes about everything.”

Panda comes through in pinch for Braves

Pablo Sandoval, 34, a two-time All-Star and World Series MVP in his 14th year in the majors, felt he still needed to prove himself in spring training to earn a roster spot with the Atlanta Braves and a $1 million, one-year deal.

He’s sure paying dividends quickly.

Affectionately known as “Kung Fu Panda,” Sandoval hit his second pinch-hit homer in a week, lifting the Braves to a 2-0 victory over the Washinigton Nationals for a doubleheader sweep. Sandoval belted a two-run shot to the deepest part of Washington’s ballpark after he turned on a 96-mile-per-hour fastball from reliever Tanner Rainey (0-1) who took over after Stephen Strasburg’s six scoreless innings.

“I don’t want to lie,” said Sandoval, who hit three homers in one game for the San Francisco Giants in the 2012 Fall Classic. “It’s one of those moments when you get goose bumps.”

The Nationals were missing nine players because of their COVID-19 outbreak — four who tested positive, five who were quarantined because of potential exposure. Those under quarantine possibly could rejoin the club on its upcoming six-game trip, said manager Dave Martinez.

Blue Jays extend GM Atkins

Toronto general manager Ross Atkins agreed to a five-year contract extension through the 2026 season. The Blue Jays Atkins in December 2015 after 15 seasons in the front office with the Cleveland Indians.

“Simply put, Ross makes the Blue Jays better,” team president and CEO Mark Shapiro said. “I am extremely pleased that he will continue leading our baseball operations group during this exciting era for our players, staff, and most importantly, our fans, as we move closer to building a sustainable championship contender for years to come.”

Shapiro got a five-year contract extension from Toronto in January. He worked for the Indians before becoming Blue Jays president on Oct. 31, 2015. The Blue Jays were 32-28 last season and made the expanded playoffs.

Tigers’ rookie stellar again

Tigers’ rookie outfielder Akil Baddoo hit an RBI triple and threw a runner out from left field — another impressive day in this stellar start to his big league career in a 3-2 win over the Twins in Detroit . . . Tyler Naquin hit another leadoff homer, this time off Chad Kuhl (0-1), Kyle Farmer added a two-run double in the first, and Cincinnati won its fifth straight, 11-4, over the visiting Pirates. Erik Gonzalez hit his first career grand slam in the Pirates ninth off Amir Garrett . . . Yankees slugger Aaron Judge was held out of New York’s lineup Wednesday night with soreness in his left side. Judge had a homer, three hits and four RBIs in a 7-2 win over Baltimore on Tuesday night but wasn’t back in the lineup against the Orioles a day later. New York has a day off Thursday, giving the right fielder a chance to rest on consecutive days.