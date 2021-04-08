New England Revolution announce broadcast partnership with CBS Boston

The season opener on Saturday, April 17, at the Chicago Fire will be broadcast on Ch. 4. At least one other match during the season will also be carried by the station. The majority of the Revolution’s matches will air on Ch. 38.

The club announced Thursday a broadcast partnership with CBS Boston that will include airing all 30 of the Revolution’s regionally televised matches on Ch. 38 or Ch. 4.

The Revolution will have a new television home when they begin the MLS season next week.

The Revolution are scheduled to play four nationally televised matches this season. Their matches previously aired on NBC Sports Boston.

”We are thrilled to be the new home of the New England Revolution,” said Mark Lund, president and general manager of Ch. 4 and Ch. 38, in a statement. “The Kraft family [which owns the Revolution as well as the Patriots] has an incredible history of championships both on the field and in the community, and we look forward to covering all the Revs action in their quest for the MLS Cup.”

Said Revolution president Brian Bilello in a statement: “We are very excited to partner with the outstanding team at CBS Boston as we continue to bring the Revolution’s exciting brand of soccer into more homes throughout New England.”

Brad Feldman and Charlie Davies will return for their second season together in the broadcast booth, with Naoko Funayama reporting pitchside. Revolution matches air on the radio on 98.5 The Sports Hub (WBZ-FM) and WBIX (1260 AM).

