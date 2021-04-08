Patriots owner Robert Kraft is 17th on Forbes’s list of richest professional sports owners

Patriots owner Robert Kraft landed at No. 17 on the list of the 20 richest professional sports owners, according to the latest rankings from Forbes.
Kraft’s net worth, as of March 5, was estimated at $6.9 billion, the same as a year ago, when Kraft was ranked 15th and the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the sports industry.
Collectively, the 20 weathered well the curtailed schedules and attendance dropoffs caused by the pandemic. Their combined net worth is up 60 percent from a year ago: $426 billion from $266 billion.
Mukesh Ambani vaulted over Los Angeles Clippers owner Steve Ballmer ($68.7 billion, second place) for the top spot this year. Ambani, who owns the Mumbai Indians cricket team, saw his personal wealth jump 130 percent to $84.5 billion.
Cleveland Cavaliers owner Dan Gilbert, ranked third, had a good year. His wealth grew by 699 percent, to $51.9 billion, due mainly to his Quicken Loans company going public.
Hedge funder Steve Cohen appears on the list for the first time, thanks to his purchase of the New York Mets for $2.4 billion. Cohen is worth $16 billion, good for seventh place.
John Henry, principal owner of the Red Sox’ parent company, Fenway Sports Group, is estimated by Forbes to be worth $2.8 billion. Henry also owns the Globe.
Jeremy Jacobs and his family, owners of the Bruins, have wealth estimated at $2.5 billion.
