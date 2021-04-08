Patriots owner Robert Kraft is 17th on Forbes’s list of richest professional sports owners

Patriots owner Robert Kraft landed at No. 17 on the list of the 20 richest professional sports owners, according to the latest rankings from Forbes.

Kraft’s net worth, as of March 5, was estimated at $6.9 billion, the same as a year ago, when Kraft was ranked 15th and the COVID-19 pandemic began to impact the sports industry.

Collectively, the 20 weathered well the curtailed schedules and attendance dropoffs caused by the pandemic. Their combined net worth is up 60 percent from a year ago: $426 billion from $266 billion.