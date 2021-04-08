Report: Julian Edelman’s chronic knee issues put future with Patriots in doubt

With one year left on his contract, Julian Edelman wants to give it another run with a revamped Patriots offense in 2021 after spending most of last year on injured reserve.

But his balky knee might not let him do it, which could make his future in Foxborough murky.

The Boston Herald’s Karen Guregian reported Thursday that the three-time champion and Super Bowl LIII MVP will likely not be able to play the entire 2021 season, according to what a source told her about the extent of Edelman’s lingering knee troubles.