Rookie Jeremy Swayman back in net for the Bruins

In that first start, Swayman, 22, turned back 40 of 42 shots, beaten only twice in the second when the desperate Flyers peppered the net with 25 shots.

Swayman, less than a year removed from the the University of Maine, was given the nod over fellow rookie Dan Vladar , after the former Black Bear’s stellar 4-2 win over the Flyers Tuesday night in his NHL debut.

WASHINGTON — Jeremy Swayman , the 12th goalie chosen in the 2017 NHL Draft, was back in the Bruins’ net for a second game in a row Thursday night, opposed by Alex Ovechkin and the Capitals.

“I just know what I saw the other day was a guy that was athletic, composed, but still challenged [shooters] quite a bit,” said coach Bruce Cassidy, impressed by Swayman’s debut. “He didn’t give up a lot of rebounds, pucks were sticking to him, he was tracking it well. So obviously a great debut for him.”

Swayman was pressed into duty to kick off the three-game trip in part because of lingering injury — believed to be a lower-back strain. Rask worked out here Thursday morning, at the end of the club’s traditional day-of-game skate, and his status for a return to play on Saturday (2 p.m. at Philadelphia) will be assessed on Friday evening.

If Rask is ruled out for both weekend games, noted Cassidy, then Swayman and Vladar will split the starts vs. the Flyers and Capitals (Sunday night at TD Garden).

While some Bruins fans after Tuesday night’s win were ready to tout Swayman as the next franchise goalie, Cassidy was more measured in his enthusiasm. Such is the voice of experience.

“I liked everything I saw, but I can’t project down the road,” said Cassidy. “Let him get a few games under his belt and see where it goes. It’s a tough position.”

Case in point, noted Cassidy, is Carter Hart, the Flyers netminder, also age 22, who has struggled this season (8-10-4) after recording 40 wins in 73 appearances over the prior two seasons. Hart took the loss Tuesday night.

“Hart’s had his shares of ups and downs and he came in highly touted,” reminded Cassidy. “So you hate to do that right away. So, [Swayman] is going in [here] and we’ll see what he’s got.”

McAvoy still out

The Bruins again were without No. 1 defenseman Charlie McAvoy, who was a late scratch prior to Tuesday’s game because of what the club termed an upper-body injury.

Cassidy sounded as if McAvoy, the team’s leading scorer on the back end (4-18—22), also will sit out Saturday’s matinee ibut perhaps suit up Sunday night.

McAvoy, who was in Philadelphia and scheduled to play, did not accompany the club here and instead returned home.

“He’s feeling better, back in Boston,” said Cassidy. “Not sure what his timeline would be. Saturday’s probably out of the question. I guess I’ll get the updates from the trainers and we’ll be looking at Sunday, seeing that he’s already back there.”

McAvoy showed no sign of getting hit in Monday night’s game against the Flyers in Boston, but had a number of small, seemingly inconsequential, facial nicks as he made his way to the dressing room after the game.

With McAvoy out of the mix, Matt Grzelcyk retained the point spot on the No. 1 power play, aided there by David Pastrnak (with Nick Ritchie, Patrice Bergeron, and Brad Marchand up front).

Steven Kampfer was the point man on the No. 2 power play, helped by David Krejci, backing a front line of Jake DeBrusk, Charlie Coyle, and Craig Smith.

Vaccination day?

The Rangers took Wednesday off for maintenance, specifically to allow all players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 if they so chose. A club statement on Wednesday reported that “many of our players and staff opted” to get vaccinated.

According to Cassidy, the Bruins have had “discussions” about a similar vaccination day, ideally later this month, provided guidelines set by the State House have been expanded, allowing age-eligible players and staff to have the shot.

“Hopefully it happens, simply because it’s their turn, once it’s their turn and anybody can get it,” he said. “I would hope our guys would want to do it, get it done and be a little bit safer.”

Cassidy added that he “heard April 19th was the next date in Massachusetts.”

“So I’m hoping that, if in fact that is the case, then our guys could go as a team,” he added.

Plan for Miller

Kevan Miller, who missed some seven weeks because his surgically repaired kneecap acted up in mid-February, was back in the lineup for a second straight game. He sat out the morning skate, something that will be standard practice the rest of the way. “I think we have a pretty good plan,” said Miller, adding that he probably won’t play on back-to-back nights in the near future. If so, he’ll sit out Saturday or Sunday … Miller on whether it remains strange to see Zdeno Chara in a Capitals uniform: “It’ll never be normal.” … The Bruins hotel here is near the Potomac River, and it has an outdoor courtyard that allowed players to sit out Wednesday, their day off, and soak up some sun and springtime atmosphere. “Kind of nice to be a bit of a human again and just sit outside,” noted Cassidy.

