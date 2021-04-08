Senior captain Sophia Serig propels Boston Latin girls’ soccer vs. Framingham

“Life usually doesn’t work out like that, it was very exciting,” Boston Latin coach Jon Rudzinski said. “I literally jumped because I was so happy for them.”

The ball landed inside the box at the feet of leading scorer Reagan O’Brien, who was double teamed immediately, cutting off her shooting angle. But O’Brien managed to square a pass to senior captain Sophia Serig, who buried the winner to give the Wolfpack the dramatic 2-1 nonleague win.

With less than a minute to play, the Boston Latin girls’ soccer team was knotted 1-1 with visiting Framingham and pushing for the go-ahead goal.

The Wolfpack (5-0-1) took the lead in the sixth minute through O’Brien, who volleyed a corner kick from her sister Quinlan into the back of the net from 10 yards out. Reagan and Quinlan, a junior and senior, respectively, are both committed to play lacrosse at Johns Hopkins.

“It’s a combination of her technical skill and her incredible physicality,” Rudzinski said of Reagan, who has 11 goals this season.

“Every time we play, within three minutes the opposing team has picked her out as someone to stop, that’s how dominant she is.”

Framingham tied the game at one halfway through the third quarter, scoring off corner. In the Fall II season, soccer teams are playing four quarters due to COVID regulations. The Wolfpack and the Flyers met once before earlier in the season, playing out an evenly matched game to a 1-1 tie.

“There aren’t a lot of schools playing this [Fall II] season, so we were thrilled to play a school of their quality,” Rudzinski said of the Flyers. “It’s been great fun to play them.”

Playing in Fall II means that the team waited over a year between soccer games, but the Wolfpack are making every minute count on the pitch.

“The kids have been waiting so long for this that I don’t even have to motivate them at all,” Rudzinski said. “They’ve treated it like it’s the most serious season ever.”

Field hockey

Case 5, Fairhaven 1 — Brooke Orton and Lexi Yost each had two goals for the Cardinals (3-1-1) in the South Coast victory.

Seekonk 4, Bourne 0 — Junior Bria Dunphy scored twice to lead the visiting Warriors (2-2) to the South Coast win.

Boys’ golf

Fairhaven 312, Case 293 — Caden Capaldo took medalist honors with an 8-over par 44 for the Cardinals in the South Coast Conference matchup at Allendale Country Club.

Boys’ indoor track

Lowell 59, Andover 41 — Chigga Adigwe won the 55-meter high hurdles and the high jump and ran a leg on the victorious 4x200 relay to propel the Red Raiders (4-1) to a Merrimack Valley Conference sweep over Andover and Lawrence at Cawley Stadium.

Whitman-Hanson 75, Silver Lake 24 — Junior Jake Caterer won the 55 meters, the long jump, and anchored the 4x200 relay team for the Panthers in the Patriot League win.

Girls’ volleyball

Belmont 3, Woburn 1 — Sam Lim had a nine-point serving run that included five straight aces to lead the Marauders (4-3) to the Middlesex League win.

Dennis-Yarmouth 3, Barnstable 0 — Sophomore Grace Presswood tallied 15 kills and five aces, senior Lexie Hulten amassed 30 assists, junior Lucy Swanson totaled 13 kills and 10 digs, and junior Alayna Rooney racked up 17 digs to keep the host Dolphins (10-0) undefeated with the Cape & Islands victory, their third of the Fall II season over Barnstable.

Lynnfield 3, North Reading 0 — Ella Gizmunt had 17 kills, 10 aces, and 10 digs and Celia Carbone added 28 assists and six digs as the Pioneers (9-1) captured the Cape Ann League title.

Newburyport 3, Triton 2 — Senior Sydney Yim racked up 15 kills, 22 assists, and 7 aces as the Clippers (8-2) earned the Cape Ann League win. Abigail Gillingham added 8 kills and 4 blocks.

Oliver Ames 3, Stoughton 0 — Senior Jordan Bennett had 17 service points, 8 kills and 8 digs for the Tigers (6-3) in the Hockomock League match.

Winchester 3, Lexington 0 — Senior captain Tia Fiorentino had 13 kills and three aces to propel unbeaten Winchester (7-0) to the Middlesex League victory in the 11th Serve for the Cure match. Donations can still be made until the day after the freshman/junior varsity matches vs. Lexington are played on April 22.

