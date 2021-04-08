Sox bats ensure Eduardo Rodriguez’s long-awaited return is winning one in Baltimore

Boston’s 2-5 hitters — Alex Verdugo, J.D. Martinez, Devers, and Christian Vázquez — were 9 for 18, scoring six runs. Martinez went 2-for-5 with a double, becoming just the fifth player in MLB history to open a season with an extra-base hit in seven straight games.

Eduardo Rodriguez won his first major-league start in more than 18 months, 7-3, backed by a fourth straight game in which the Red Sox had at least 10 hits. The 12 on Thursday came against six Baltimore pitchers, and included five doubles and first 2021 home runs for Rafael Devers and Kiké Hernández.

Just as Baltimore did to them last week at Fenway, the Red Sox spoiled the O’s home opener.

It’s the team’s first four-game winning streak Aug. 14-18, 2019.

Rodriguez, meanwhile, gave up four hits and fanned seven without a walk in five innings. The lefthander threw 79 pitches one week after he was scheduled to face the Orioles on Boston’s Opening Day, only to be pushed back with a dead arm. He hadn’t pitched since beating the Orioles at Fenway Park on Sept. 29, 2019.

“He found his rhythm. His cutter, backdoor. His changeup was good,” Alex Cora said. “Still feels that his sinker where it usually is, but overall, he was about competing and showing his teammates how good he is and he did.”

Rodriguez allowed three runs on a pair of Orioles homers, the latter a Pedro Severino solo shot to put Baltimore up, 3-2, in the fourth, but the Red Sox retook the lead with a two-run sixth, then added two more in the seventh and a final run in the eighth on Hernández’s first Red Sox home run.

Garrett Whitlock continued the superb start to his Red Sox career, fanning three in a pair of perfect innings relieving Rodriguez. After Matt Andriese worked around a hit and a walk in the eighth, Matt Barnes struck out the side in ninth on just 11 pitches.

Julian McWilliams can be reached at julian.mcwilliams@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @byJulianMack.