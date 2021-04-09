10 ways for youngsters to find a little bliss (finally)

WANDER IN THE WONDER With original art, film, and artifacts, “Where The Questions Live” at Peabody Essex Museum offers a rich and immersive exploration of human connections with the natural world. During April vacation week, exhibition creator Wes Sam-Bruce brings families behind-the-scenes with special events and artist demonstrations. Through Jan. 20. $12-$20. 161 East India Square, 161 Essex St., Salem. www.pem.org

Hanging with dinosaurs. Oohing and aahing over baby animals. Shooting your very first short film. Vaccines for our youngest family members are many months away, but there are still safe ways to shake off those winter blues. Here are 10 kid-friendly tickets sure to inspire outdoor bliss — or, at the very least, a little hope for our post-pandemic world.

Advertisement

THE RED COATS ARE STREAMING From the Lexington Historical Society comes a mostly virtual monthlong Patriots Day celebration. Offerings include learning sessions for children, lectures for parents, and a feast of archived reenactments — including Paul Revere’s ride and a few notable Revolutionary War battles. Through April 24. lexingtonhistory.org

MEET THE KIDS Piglets, lambs, calves, and chicks are the newest additions to the Hancock Shaker Village farm family. And this year, with preordered tickets, masks, and a pledge to remain a cow’s-length apart, families can actually meet these cuties. Private tours and Zoom school field trips are also available. Opening for the season April 17. $8-$20, 1843 West Housatonic St., Pittsfield. hancockshakervillage.org

Hancock Shaker Village just welcomed a new generation of farm friends. Bridget Rigas

WALK WITH GIANTS Ever wanted to stroll alongside colossal creatures of the past? Take a walk on the wild side with Stone Zoo’s new T-Rex Adventure installation. Future paleontologists will find a 20-foot-long Plateosaurus animatronic nestled in the trees and realistic dinosaur skeletons waiting in the undergrowth. April 16-Sept. 6. Included with zoo general admission ($12.95-$19.95). 149 Pond St., Stoneham. zoonewengland.org

Advertisement

TRACK A SEA SERPENT Inspired by the legend of the Cape Ann Sea Serpent, spotted by hundreds of people off Gloucester Harbor between 1817 and 1819, Cassie the Sea Serpent is Cape Ann Museum’s brand-new cartoon character ambassador. Find her at family-friendly festivities this month including a live painting demonstration with Gloucester-born Michael Grimaldi (April 16), a socially distanced scavenger hunt through the museum, plus a fun-filled spring vacation week with free admission for families. Admission is $10-$12. Free April 22-25 for families with children 18 and under. 27 Pleasant St., Gloucester. capeannmuseum.org

FOR PINT-SIZE GOURMANDS The folks at Powisset Farm host aspiring chefs this season for some delicious drop-off cooking classes. Highlights include an April Vacation Week program for ages 7 to 12 on the basics, with the promise of farm-fresh treats to bring home. A Mother’s Day-themed event (May 8) has the youngsters preparing edible gifts. $72-$90 per class. 37 Powisset St., Dover. thetrustees.org/events

Chefs at Powisset Farm gathered pre-pandemic. The Trustees

VERY FIRST FOREST BATHING Let the littles spend vacation week roaming one of many Mass Audubon wildlife sanctuaries. The organization offers drop-off camps throughout the state covering topics such as trees, wetlands, insects, and reptiles. No stone (or creature) will go unturned. April 19-21. www.massaudubon.org

STORY AT THE MOUNT Edith Wharton’s estate has always been a haven for families on foot — think manicured gardens, promenades, and short trail loops. This year the Mount celebrates Earth Day with a StoryWalk installation of Peter Brown’s “The Curious Garden,” posted along Ledge Walk trail. Bonus: An official StoryWalk opening is slated for April 20 with free activity bags for kids (perfect for 2- to 6-year-olds). Free StoryWalk events will run monthly through October. Timed tickets are required. Check the website for updates. 2 Plunkett St., Lenox. www.edithwharton.org

Advertisement

Pages of the children’s book “The Curious Garden” will be posted along Ledge Walk. Michelle Dempsey

ZOOM TO THE ZOO A weeklong extravaganza lets kids meet residents of Franklin Park and Stone zoos from the comforts of home. Day One covers scaly reptiles and slimy amphibians. On other days, kids can meet tropical creatures and learn how to get proactive about wildlife conservation. April 19-23, 10-11:30 a.m., $40-$45. zoonewengland.org

THE SCULPTURE STAYS IN THE PICTURE Aspiring filmmakers are invited to create short movies using deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum as their backdrops. Filmmaker Tom Flint leads a three-day workshop for teens with lessons on filming, visual storytelling, and editing. The program ends with a public screening via Zoom, the perfect way to show off those shorts to friends and family. April 20-22, $156-$195. 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. thetrustees.org

Natachi Onwuamaegbu can be reached at natachi.onwuamaegbu@globe.com.