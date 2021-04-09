GLAAD Media Awards honor TV shows, movies, and more

The GLAAD Media Awards were held virtually on Thursday night, streaming on YouTube. Hosted by Niecy Nash, the annual event honors representations of the LGBTQ community in the media. Here are some of this year’s winners:
Comedy series: “Schitt’s Creek” (Pop TV)
Drama series: “Star Trek: Discovery” (CBS All Access)
TV movie: “Uncle Frank” (Amazon)
Limited or anthology series: “I May Destroy You” (HBO)
Children’s programming: “The Not-Too-Late Show with Elmo” (HBO Max)
Reality program: “We’re Here” (HBO)
Film — wide release: “Happiest Season”
Film — limited release: “The Boys in the Band”
Documentary: “Disclosure”
Music artist: Sam Smith, “Love Goes”
