HomeFront: Fun now for stir-crazy families, music later for picnicking at Tanglewood

FAMILY FUN: Adults are counting down to eligibility or rolling up sleeves, but the available COVID-19 vaccines aren’t yet approved for children. Where can you and your unvaccinated kids go, and what can you do when you get there? How much time do you have?

Welcome once again to HomeFront, where we’re happily surrendering to a wicked case of spring fever. We’re busy fantasizing about theaters, auditoriums, arenas, museums, galleries, restaurants, bars, and all manner of other public spaces that are perfect for staring at strangers. And maybe even eavesdropping (remember eavesdropping?). Meanwhile, we’re breathing our own air and seeking out socially distanced diversions.

Advertisement

Globe staffers reminisce about their favorite movies from when they were kids, a list that covers audiences of all ages and dispositions. Globe correspondent Natachi Onwuamaegbu spotlights 10 activities that get the whole crew outdoors, perhaps on a farm or in a sculpture park. Feeling indoorsy? Globe correspondent James Sullivan suggests 10 family-friendly TV picks, live-action, animated, and in-between — or however you characterize the Muppets.

“If I’ve learned anything — with children, an unending process — it’s that sheltering them too much from the world’s ugly realities only defers confrontation.” writes Globe art critic Murray Whyte. “Picture the Dream: The Story of the Civil Rights Movement Through Children’s Books,” at the Eric Carle Museum of Picture Book Art, explores “a rich, expansive genre, spanning decades, and with softness of purpose only occasionally present.”

One place you can’t go — yet — is Boston Children’s Museum, shuttered until May as it undergoes something of a reinvention. “This wasn’t going to be a permanent closure, but it gave us a few extra months to try to really rethink how we operate,” museum president and CEO Carole Charnow tells the Globe’s Malcolm Gay.

Advertisement

PARENTING: The Globe’s In the Family Way project tackles your thorniest pandemic-era dilemmas. Through a weekly newsletter and column, it explores questions about children’s health, education, and welfare in uncertain times, including 10 life hacks from experts in making small shifts that can add up to big changes. Sign up for the newsletter here.

FILM: Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw’s “The Truffle Hunters” earns 3½ stars from Globe film critic Ty Burr, who calls the Italian-language documentary “a balm for the senses and the soul.” Truffle-sniffing dogs and their humans (and “a snout’s-eye-view minicam”!) are the first links in an age-old food chain threatened by progress and greed, and “[t]he stakes are high.”

Emma Seligman’s “Shiva Baby” clocks in at 77 minutes of “socio-cultural precision that’s just about surgical,” Burr writes in a 3-star review. The story of “a 20-something woman stuck at a gathering with her parents’ noodgy friends,” the film evokes “The Graduate,” but “Mrs. Robinson has been replaced by an adulterous mensch and ... law school is the new ‘plastics.’” Read this one to the end for a hearty laugh.

Colin Barnicle’s “This Is a Robbery: The World’s Biggest Art Heist” examines the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum case. “With its atmospheric reenactments, lucid, witty editing, and entertaining interviewees ... the film might not solve the three-decade old case, but does transform it into a frustrating and irresistible mystery,” says Globe correspondent Peter Keough.

Advertisement

The postapocalyptic dystopia genre apparently having exhausted its terrestrial possibilities, here comes “Voyagers,” which Burr calls “pretty much ‘Lord of the Flies in Space Plus Women’” in a 2½-star review. Thirty teens and one adult flee the dying Earth on a spacecraft that quickly goes down a problematic path in this “slick, watchable bit of YA sci-fi thriller nonsense.”

Even the talents of Melissa McCarthy, Octavia Spencer, Bobby Cannavale, and Jason Bateman can’t save “Thunder Force,” which Burr calls a “wheezy female buddy movie that’s been genetically crossed with a superhero comedy.” The 1½-star effort is “for kids, people who’ve watched everything else in their Netflix queue, and very few others.”

A post-#MeToo reckoning in Hollywood would feel like poetic justice, but “the age of the toxic Hollywood mogul” isn’t over, writes Burr. “[P]owerful men (and women) in the entertainment industry have a way of holding on to their power unless they’ve committed actual crimes, even in an era when the people who’ve worked with them are finally emboldened to speak out.”

From left: William H. Macy, Noel Fisher, Cameron Monaghan, Emma Kenney, and Christian Isaiah in "Shameless." Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME

TV: After 11 seasons, “Shameless” wraps up Sunday. “I’ve often compared the show to Dickens novels, and not just because of the lengthiness factor,” writes Globe TV critic Matthew Gilbert, who’s seen every episode. The saga of the Gallagher family, especially patriarch Frank (William H. Macy), was “not a ‘Breaking Bad’ or a ‘Mad Men,’ a pair of near-perfect specimens, but it has the kind of humanity that inspires my devotion.”

Advertisement

Characters named “Maladie” and “Penance”? Not a good sign, but “The Nevers,” a supernatural drama set in 19th-century London ”is entertaining enough in its crowded way,” Gilbert says. The series “succumbs quickly to the obviousness of its central metaphor — insecure men against empowered and mostly poor women — and it turns to special effects and whiz-bam audio stylings for narrative sustenance.”

A reader who tore through “Call My Agent!” wants “More Please,” and the latest Ask Matthew delivers “TV shows that go behind the scenes to upend the entertainment business.” Gilbert offers a dozen or so recommendations, one of them a series that featured “one of my most favorite TV moments ever.”

PROJECT TAKEOUT: The Globe’s Project Takeout encourages readers to support local independent restaurants, which need a hand for just a bit longer as we reach some sense of business as usual and a level of vaccination that makes eating indoors feel safer. This week, Globies in JP, Davis Square, and Plymouth return home with Indian, Thai, and gastropub dinners, plus artisan cocktails (from the gastropub). See other readers’ favorites and suggest your own here.

FOOD & DINING: Even at restaurants that didn’t hibernate, life has been upended for well over a year. As society regains its equilibrium, so does the local dining scene. “We are still in the middle of a pandemic, and masks, vaccines, fresh air, and small, careful in-group gatherings remain the order of the day,” Globe restaurant critic Devra First writes before listing eight things to get excited about. “But it feels hopeful.” Finally.

Advertisement

In related news, the weather gods finally read the memo about the return of outdoor dining, and restaurant patio season is underway. From the Seaport to the suburbs, Globe correspondent Kara Baskin has the lowdown.

Mike Glier's “The Sound of a Woodpecker in the Boston Public Garden.” Mike Glier/Courtesy of Krakow Witkin Gallery, Boston

VISUAL ART: In “Bird Songs of the Boston Public Garden,” painter Mike Glier melds landscapes with abstract patterns. “The thinking brain struggles to parse forms we don’t recognize in a space we hold dear,” writes Globe correspondent Cate McQuaid. “There’s a sense, in each work, of a moment just coming to be and about to vanish.” At Krakow Witkin Gallery on Newbury Street.

“Perhaps the single greatest appeal of photography is how it can assist, even shape, memory,” writes the Globe’s Mark Feeney. Shows by Jerry Takigawa, Claudia Ruiz Gustafson, Edie Bresler, and rising star Tavon Taylor, at the Griffin Museum of Photography, tell disparate stories in conventional and unconventional ways, spanning eras and media.

The opening of the MFA’s Center for Netherlandish Art comes at a watershed moment for museum patrons and curators alike, writes Murray Whyte. “[T]o understand the Dutch Golden Age — spanning nearly 100 years from the late 16th to late 17th centuries, when the region dominated world commerce and culture — you have to understand colonialism itself.”

COMEDY: Erica Rhodes recorded her new special, “La Vie en Rhodes,” in the Rose Bowl parking lot, where she had to overcome her Boston-area attitude toward car horns. “There’d be a weird pause, and then suddenly from the back of the crowd there’d be like an eruption of honking,” the Newton native tells Globe correspondent Nick A. Zaino III. “And I’d think, oh so that joke did land.”

MUSIC: Perhaps the most unfamiliar thing about the just-released Tanglewood schedule is how familiar it is. “All the usual suspects will gather at the BSO’s summer home,” writes the Globe’s A.Z. Madonna. The programming “won’t be the most memorable thing about this summer. After a silent year, the fact that the BSO is performing and booking contracts is enough.”

Violinist Lucia Lin conceived her “In Tandem” duet series — collaborations with 10 composers — in response to the pandemic, and serendipitously highlighted the diversity of the classical music community. “I’m hoping that this project will open eyes that classical music is not Eurocentric,” she says in a Q&A with Madonna, “that it encompasses a lot of different voices.”

Jazz pianist Vijay Iyer’s new album with bassist Linda May Han Oh and drummer Tyshawn Sorey captures a moment. The trio assembled in 2019, and “Uneasy” came together at the height of the pandemic. “Whatever this feeling, this awkward or ambivalent feeling, is, I think that’s the feeling of this album,” Iyer tells Globe correspondent David Weininger.

LOVE LETTERS: Ready for a fresh start? Aren’t we all? The theme of Season 5 of the Love Letters podcast, hosted by the Globe’s Meredith Goldstein, is “New Beginnings.” The episodes tell stories about love that’s new, revived, reinvented, and full of hope, starting with this week’s tale of a pandemic connection. Listen here.

BUT REALLY: The burning desire not to stumble at the finish line is making a lot of us even more careful about pandemic precautions, and for once, the timing is excellent. Go outside, away from germy strangers, and you’ll see so much interesting flora and fauna that it’s hard to know where to look first. Check the mailbox, and you might find Amanda Gorman on the cover of Vogue. TV travel shows suddenly feel tempting, not taunting. Hang in there — we’re so close. Wear your mask(s) and wash your hands!



