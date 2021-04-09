Whale secrets, superheroes, sitcoms, and a ’Sesame Street’ salute: 10 family-friendly TV picks for spring

So, how’s it going with the kids? A year ago we wrote about how the pandemic could help revive the quaint idea that your family can bond around the TV . Here’s some upcoming programming that may provide you and your brood a few new reasons to gather ‘round the old flat-screen, if everyone’s ready to venture out of their respective bedrooms.

“SNL” alum Nasim Pedrad, who is currently a 39-year-old woman, plays a nerdy 14-year-old Persian boy navigating the abject terrors of American high school. “I want to be popular,” Chad voice-cracks, “because fitting in rocks!” Premiered April 6

“Dad, Stop Embarrassing Me” (Netflix)

You know the look on the young woman’s face in the Geico commercial? When her parents bust a move in the kitchen to the in-person hip-hop stylings of Tag Team’s “Scoop! (There It Is)”? That’s the premise in a nutshell for this new sitcom from Jamie Foxx, who draws from real life, playing the hapless dad to a teen daughter who exists in a constant state of eye-rolling. April 14

An adult orca shown in the frigid waters off Norway's Atlantic coast in "Secrets of the Whales." Luis Lamar/National Geographic for Disney+

“Secrets of the Whales” (Disney+)

Hollywood colossus James Cameron takes some time out from blockbusting to pay tribute to the titanic creatures of the deep. His four-part docu-series arrives on Earth Day, another reminder that we share this spinning orb with beasts more humane than we. April 22

From left: Jasmine Blackborow, Jessie Mei Li, and Gabrielle Brooks in "Shadow and Bone." David Appleby/Netflix/DAVID APPLEBY/NETFLIX

“Shadow and Bone” (Netflix)

Leigh Bardugo’s best-selling YA fantasy series gets the adaptation treatment in this eight-parter. Alina Starkov (Jessie Mei Li) is an orphan in a menacing, Russia-like land. She’ll need her newly discovered special powers to survive the monsters, called volcra, and maybe also the rulers’ disinformation campaigns. April 23

“Sesame Street: 50 Years of Sunny Days” (ABC)

“Sesame Street” actually debuted almost 52 years ago, but who’s counting? (Besides the Count, that is.) This two-hour documentary celebrates one of TV’s most enduring success stories. Non-felt invitees to the block party include John Legend, Questlove, Olivia Munn, comedian W. Kamau Bell, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, who might in fact be a Muppet. April 26

An image from the Netflix series "Yasuke." Net

“Yasuke” (Netflix)

Based on the historic 16th-century African who fought in the service of the feudal lord Nobunaga, Yasuke is the “Black Samurai” charged with protecting a young girl. Busy actor LaKeith Stanfield voices the title character, with a soundtrack from innovator Flying Lotus, so the prospects for this one are good. April 29

“Duff’s Happy Fun Bake Time” (Discovery+)

And speaking of Muppets, the Jim Henson Company will contribute some of its puppeteering magic to this latest entry in the kids-in-the-kitchen category. Host Duff Goldman grew up in Sandwich, but his specialty is dessert. The executive chef of Baltimore’s Charm City Cakes has built himself a multi-layered career as a celebrity baker; this is his latest concoction. April 29

“Pet Stars” (Netflix)

Pets on Q is an L.A.-based talent agency specializing in booking furry “influencers.” There’s not much more information available just yet on this new reality series. Really, though, how much do you need? Cats, dogs, and monkeys pose for the cameras, often wearing hats and bibs. It’s catnip for pet people. April 30

Anna Akana as Raikou in Netflix's "Jupiter's Legacy." Steve Wilkie/Netflix

“Jupiter’s Legacy” (Netflix)

In this eight-part adaptation of comics mogul Mark Millar’s original series, the offspring of an original group of superheroes grapple with their elders’ legacy. The Utopian (Josh Duhamel) is a Superman of sorts who gains his powers after losing everything in the Stock Market Crash of 1929. His children are disillusioned, to say the least. Is this America worth saving, or what? May 7

"Housebroken," an upcoming animated comedy on Fox, follows a group of neighborhood pets and strays. FOX

“Housebroken” (Fox)

Co-produced by Bento Box, the studio behind “Bob’s Burgers,” here comes another mature-leaning animated sitcom on Fox. Set in the suburbs, where the neighborhood pets get a shin-level view of their humans’ foibles and neuroses, the cast boasts an all-star roster of voices, including Lisa Kudrow, Sharon Horgan, Will Forte, and Jason Mantzoukas. May 31