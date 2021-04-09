What’s happening in the arts world

DREAMER’S CIRCUS Celebrity Series presents a prerecorded concert from Copenhagen by this vibrant Danish trio. Consisting of fiddler Rune Tonsgaard Sorensen (also of the Danish String Quartet), pianist/accordionist Nikolaj Busk, and Nordic cittern player Ale Carr, the band is steeped in Nordic folk music traditions but never hesitant to give them its own distinctive spin. Live Q&A with the artists afterward. April 9, 7:30 p.m. Watchable until April 15. www.celebrityseries.org





ABOLITION 2021 Abolition Apostles is hosting four concerts across the next four Fridays to raise funds for a hospitality house for families and allies of people incarcerated at the notorious Louisiana State Penitentiary. Among the participating performers: Kronos Quartet, The War and Treaty, Boots Riley, Brandi Carlile, Sam Amidon, Adrianne Lenker, and Vijay Iyer. April 9-30. Stream via Noonchorus

Advertisement

A.Z. MADONNA





Classical

BOSTON BAROQUE The period instrument orchestra streams live from GBH’s Frasier Studio with a special guest, soprano Amanda Forsythe, taking center stage for Handel’s “Gloria” and arias from “Partenope.” Also worth catching is Bach’s Concerto for Two Violins, featuring concertmaster Christina Day Martinson and unmissable violinist-about-town Sarah Darling. April 10, 7 p.m. https://baroque.boston

A.Z. MADONNA





ARTS

Theater

BOSTON THEATER MARATHON XXIII: SPECIAL ZOOM EDITION Taking place online for the second year in a row due to the pandemic, this annual event will showcase 50 10-minute plays, all written by New England playwrights and presented by New England theater companies. The readings take place at noon Mondays through Saturdays, with one play per day, with a question-and-answer session after each reading. Presented by Boston Playwrights’ Theatre. Through May 28. Free, but audiences are “encouraged to donate to participating theatre companies and/or to the Theatre Community Benevolent Fund.” www.BostonPlaywrights.org





UNVEILED A digital presentation of a solo performance piece, written and performed by Rohina Malik and originally presented locally in 2018, in which five Muslim women recount their experiences of bigotry in post-9/11 America. Presented by New Repertory Theatre. Through April 18. Tickets $25. www.newrep.org/productions/unveiled-digital

Advertisement

DON AUCOIN





Dance

WHEN WE FELL The next big offering of New York City Ballet’s digital season is this world premiere by choreographer Kyle Abraham. Created during a three-week COVID-compliant residency, the work was filmed on the stage and Promenade of the David H. Koch Theater and features India Bradley, Jonathan Fahoury, Christopher Grant, Claire Kretzschmar, Lauren Lovette, Taylor Stanley, KJ Takahashi, and Sebastian Villarini-Velez. April 8, 8 p.m. premiere, available on demand through April 22. Free. www.nycballet.com and youtube.com/nycballet

KAREN CAMPBELL





Visual Arts

SONJA CLARK: HEAVENLY BOUND and MONUMENTAL CLOTH In 1865, the Confederate Army’s ceremonial surrender to the Unionists took the form of a plain white dishrag with two slim red stripes on each end. (It was the only thing on hand, apparently.) It became known as the Confederate Flag of Truce, though it’s been lost to the ages as the more defiant (and racist) symbol of the Confederate Battle Flag stole the symbolic stage. Clark, who works in textiles bound in history, presents a pair of exhibitions that examine this symbolic schism in the evolution of a country tangled up in its slave-trading past and still very much at war with itself. Through Sept. 12. deCordova Sculpture Park and Museum, 51 Sandy Pond Road, Lincoln. thetrustees.org/place/decordova/

Advertisement

MURRAY WHYTE





GREG MENCOFF: MEANINGFUL DUST The Boston-area minimalist’s sculptures may be spare, but they’re rich in metaphor. “End Game (Wailing Wall),” a wall-mounted grid of 100 white and black blocks, is influenced by Taoist iconography, sound patterns of non-Western music, and the holy site in Jerusalem. Square tubes in the center of each block refer to the cracks in the wall where worshipers insert their prayers. Through May 1. Howard Yezerski Gallery, 460 Harrison Ave. 617-262-0550, www.howardyezerski.com

CATE McQUAID





EVENTS

Comedy

FRIDAYS WITH FARRIS & FRIENDS Kathe Farris hosts this monthly Comedy Studio showcase, still virtual for now, featuring stand-up comedians Steph Dalwin, Kathy Lynch, Erik Escobar, Jules Biedrzycki, and an interview with illustrator Dave Biedrzycki, Jules’s father. April 9, 8 p.m. Free. www.thecomedystudio.com





BOSTON’S BEST Laugh Boston continues to showcase homegrown headliners as it ventures into in-person shows again. This weekend, the lineup is Zach Brazao, Tooky Kavanagh, Chris Pennie, and Robbie Printz for two indoor, socially distanced shows. April 9-10, 7:30 p.m. $29. Laugh Boston, 425 Summer St., Boston. 617-725-2844, www.laughboston.com





COREY RODRIGUES The Boston comic has released a comedy special (part of the “Unprotected Sets” series on Epix) and stars in the new comedy short “Rope-A-Dope” from Tres Gatos TV. Now he will celebrate his first time headlining Giggles (under the tent) with support from some of the club’s regulars, Tony V (Friday) and Ken Rogerson (Saturday), plus Johnny Pizzi. April 9-10, 8:30 p.m. $25. Giggles Comedy Club, 517 Broadway, Saugus. 781-233-9950, www.princerestaurant.com

Advertisement

NICK A. ZAINO III





Family

FAMILY PUPPET COMEDY FESTIVAL At Puppet Showplace Theater’s online performance series this weekend, expect fantastical puppets, new takes on old stories, and lots and lots of laughter. From Friday to Sunday, puppeteers from across the country will perform live over Zoom in a series of shows ideal for all ages. April 9-11. Free. www.puppetshowplace.org





WINDSOCKS At this Earth Day celebration hosted by The Umbrella Arts Center, participants will learn how to create windsocks — colorful hanging triangles which signal important weather changes. This outdoor workshop includes all necessary supplies and an opportunity for participants to hang their windsocks at the center. April 10, 1 p.m. $5-$10. The Umbrella Arts Center, 40 Stow St., Concord. theumbrellaarts.org

NATACHI ONWUAMAEGBU











