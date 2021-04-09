BJ’s Wholesale Club says CEO Lee Delaney died unexpectedly

(Bloomberg) -- Lee Delaney, who had been chief executive officer of Westborough-based BJ’s Wholesale Club for just over a year, has died unexpectedly.

Delaney, 49, passed away on Thursday due to presumed natural causes, the warehouse chain said in a statement. Bob Eddy, who serves as chief administrative and financial officer, has been named interim CEO.

BJ’s shares fell less than 1% at 10:01 a.m. in New York trading. The stock has risen more than 160% since an IPO in 2018.