Blind date: ‘Her March Madness bracket was busted like the rest of us’

WHAT MAKES HER A CATCH: She makes the best homemade pierogies

HER PERFECT DATE: Making out at the end

MICHAEL B.: 43 / senior implementation business analyst

WHAT MAKES HIM A CATCH: He’s always looking for humor

HIS PERFECT DATE: Ends with us covered in paint, mud, or shaving cream and making out

6 P.M. ZOOM VIDEO DATE, MEDFORD AND WESTWOOD

THE OPENER

Elizabeth The boyfriend of one of my best friends sent it to me as a joke. I never thought I would be picked.

Michael There weren’t any real nerves to work out, but I did go for a walk to pick up the takeout.

Elizabeth Hair, makeup, shot of Fireball.

Michael I logged on first. There was plenty of curiosity as to who was gonna pop up.

Elizabeth Oh phew! He is pretty handsome. Dodged that bullet.

Michael She’ll kill me for saying this, but her camera was a little low, so I was seeing up her nose a bit . . . but she was very attractive.

SET UP

Elizabeth I asked why he signed up and he said he didn’t remember. So that was a swing and a miss.

Michael We both seemed to have a similar sense of humor, which is of primo importance.

Elizabeth We talked about March Madness, tattoos, traveling, pets, food, my lack of taste in music, previous experiences with online dating.

Michael She is from upstate New York, and her March Madness bracket was busted like the rest of us. We talked about puppies, and that she may enjoy being serenaded.

Elizabeth Started out nervous; by the end, I was totally being myself.

Michael It was very easy/comfortable talking with her. Especially when she mocked me and my “old man camera” (webcam). This was a good laugh, and definitely greased the wheels in being more comfortable with one another. Humor can be amazing in this regard.

Elizabeth It is very weird to eat on a video call. Neither of us attempted to. I ordered crab cakes and chopped salad from Ruth’s Chris. Ate the food after the date and it was delicious.

Michael I ordered pork carnita quesadillas and a spicy mango margarita from Casa Loca in Westwood. The spicy marg brought just enough complementary sweetness and heat to the festivities. We actually didn’t eat in front of each other, but it was very delicious afterward.

Elizabeth I feel like we had a similar sense of humor.

Michael We had good banter. I liked her “smahts” and her wit.

THE PUNCH LINE

Elizabeth I think he needed to take his dog out and I was happy to end the date. I had to pee!

Michael My video feed was getting a bit dark with the sun going down, so that was a good place to end things.

Elizabeth We agreed we should meet and exchanged numbers. Virtual dates are great during the pandemic, but nothing beats a first date in person. I video chat so much for work that I am kind of video chatted out.

Michael There is no real substitute for meeting. Getting that actual romantic vibe can only truly happen in person.

SECOND DATE?

Elizabeth Yes, we are going out this Saturday. I still feel like there is a lot to uncover.

Michael We are meeting Saturday to give the real thing a go.

POST-MORTEM

Elizabeth / A-

Michael / B+



