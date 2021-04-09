By trains, planes, and automobiles, the grandparents are coming!

I can’t wait to hold hands again and kiss my four grandchildren who live nearby, and pick them up from school, share germs, and a slice of pizza. I’m counting the minutes until I can be with my 21-month-old granddaughter in Brooklyn. I’ve missed more than half her life.

Spring is the season that makes you want to run out and hug and kiss someone. There will be lots of that soon as we boomers burst forth from our hibernation quarters and head straight for our little ones. The grandparents are coming! We’re arriving by train, plane, and automobile. Like monarch butterflies programmed to migrate north when the weather warms up, we’re on a mission. There’s no stopping us once we’ve been vaccinated.

It’s been a long wait, and those of us who are healthy enough to migrate know just how lucky we are. At the end of March, well over half a million Americans had died of COVID-19; among them, about 429,000 people ages 65 and older, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates. That’s the age by which roughly 96 percent of people are grandparents, according to a 2018 AARP survey. Do the math and that means the coronavirus has stolen the lives of about 412,000 grandparents in the United States alone, a tremendous amount of sorrow for families, especially when we consider that grief is exponential.

Researchers attempted to put a number on that loss last summer. A study published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences found that for every COVID death, nine family members are left grieving. That translates to upward of 3.6 million children and grandchildren, siblings, and nieces and nephews grieving the loss of a family elder. And we know that families of color have been hit the hardest. For our culture as a whole, it’s an incalculable loss.

It feels especially painful to think about all this in the season of rebirth. The pandemic has taught us just how precious life is. It may be why so many grandparents are locking in time on the calendar to be with their grandchildren, and are making family vacation plans like never before. I learned this anecdotally when I called to book a vacation cottage and the real estate agent told me I was the fifth grandparent he’d spoken with that week. And AAA Northeast is seeing an increase in multigenerational travel plans for the coming summer, from adventure tours to road trips to dude ranch family vacations.

The summer of 2021 may turn out to be when we make up for lost time and missed milestones — the holidays, weddings, and graduations we didn’t get to celebrate — observing COVID safety protocols all along the way, of course. Fortunately for me, my grandchildren are resourceful and have already come up with ideas for celebrating missed birthdays, half-birthdays, and everything in between. They’re lobbying for outdoor movie nights indefinitely (necessitated by the pandemic) and a string of pretend holidays as well.

Nona and Poppa, Grammy and Baba, Nai Nai and Ye Ye, Oma and Abu and Zayde — we’re all making plans to be with our grandchildren very soon. We’ll cook and bake, build sandcastles and Lego towers, and read the same books over and over again, and then some more. We’ll try hard to get up to speed, because there are so many developmental leaps that we missed during the year we physically disappeared from our grandchildren’s lives.

My own became walkers and talkers, singers and readers, and basketball players. I look forward to the day when we are glued together and not socially distanced, legs locked around each other on the sofa or the rocker on the porch. I can’t wait for the kisses and the wraparound hugs, holding the little and bigger ones tight for as long as they’ll indulge me as we get to know each other all over again.

Marianne Jacobbi is a writer in Cambridge.




