Can’t book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Soon you can get a shot in New Hampshire

Massachusetts residents struggling to book vaccine appointments close to home can soon seek time slots in neighboring New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu said Thursday.
Starting on April 19 — the same day President Biden has said that all American adults should become eligible — anyone over 16 can seek a vaccine in New Hampshire regardless of where they live. Massachusetts also will make all residents over 16 eligible that Monday.
“We have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents,” Sununu said on Twitter.
National data shows Massachusetts is among the top states for the share of its population who have received a first dose, though less populous New Hampshire, Maine, and Connecticut are slightly ahead.
Still, it remains difficult for Massachusetts residents to book appointments, with demand for the doses outstripping a still limited federal supply. Governor Charlie Baker has touted Massachusetts as a national leader in the vaccine rollout.
Welcoming out-of-state residents marks a reversal for Sununu, who was criticized earlier this month for declaring that out-of-state college students should return to their home states to be inoculated.
Many states, including Massachusetts, have made vaccines available to anyone who lives, works, or studies in the state.
