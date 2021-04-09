Can’t book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment? Soon you can get a shot in New Hampshire

Massachusetts residents struggling to book vaccine appointments close to home can soon seek time slots in neighboring New Hampshire, Governor Chris Sununu said Thursday.

Starting on April 19 — the same day President Biden has said that all American adults should become eligible — anyone over 16 can seek a vaccine in New Hampshire regardless of where they live. Massachusetts also will make all residents over 16 eligible that Monday.

“We have confidence that there will not be a run on the system that will cause delays for NH residents,” Sununu said on Twitter.