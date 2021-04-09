Coronavirus cases are rising among children and teens in Mass. Here’s a closer look at the numbers

Overall, the state reported 6,982 cases of COVID among those 19 and under from March 21 through April 3.

This week, for the first time, state public health officials released a more detailed breakdown of COVID cases among the 0-19 age group, showing how many people have tested positive among those ages 0-4, 5-9, 10-14, and 15-19.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise in Massachusetts, a larger proportion of positive tests is coming from young people, with residents under 19 making up the largest number of cases for the two-week period that ended April 3.

During that period, teenagers ages 15-19 saw 2,748 positive coronavirus cases, the most of any age group under 19. The fewest cases occurred in children ages 4 and under: 1,116 for the two-week period.

Advertisement

A substantial number of cases statewide also occurred in the 20-29 age group, with 6,375 cases over the two-week period, followed by residents ages 30-39, with 4,221 positive cases.

Case numbers among older residents have fallen in recent weeks as more people have the opportunity to get vaccinated against the virus. Eligibility expanded to residents ages 55 and older on Monday, as well as to people with one qualifying health condition.

As of Thursday, 1,617,249 people in Massachusetts have been fully vaccinated. That includes more than 344,000 residents who are 75 years or older and more than 384,000 people who are 65 to 74 years old.

The rest of Massachusetts’ adult population will be eligible to book vaccine appointments starting April 19. Meanwhile, vaccines are not yet approved for children and young teenagers under 16, though Moderna and Pfizer have both started testing their vaccine in children under 12.

The rise of coronavirus variants in the United States has also been a concern for some public health experts, who say the variants can be more infectious and could be partially to blame for cases rising statewide.

Advertisement

The rising case numbers among Massachusetts’ youngest population comes just as the vast majority of elementary schools statewide have sent students back to in-person learning full-time. The return had been mandated by the state as part of a larger effort to get students back in traditional learning environments before the end of the academic year. Middle schools are set to return later this month; a date has not been set for high schoolers to return full-time.

Weekly reports of coronavirus cases among students in Massachusetts public schools, collaboratives, and special education programs have risen steadily in recent weeks, hitting a record-high for the week that ended Wednesday. Cases among staff members, however, dropped this past week, likely as more had the opportunity to get vaccinated.

State education officials do not break down coronavirus cases by age group or school level in their weekly reports.

State officials have said the rise in cases in schools is due to a number of factors, and community spread is only one of them.

The student population has grown from an estimated 450,000 students in some form of in-person learning during most of the year to about 610,000 students in person as of Wednesday, according to state officials. That rising population, combined with the frequency of pool testing in more than 1,000 Massachusetts schools, has led to the detection of more cases inside school buildings.

Advertisement

Officials and experts have emphasized that in-school transmission is incredibly rare. From March 7 to April 3, 25 new clusters were identified in K-12 schools, according to weekly data from the state Department of Public Health.

“As cases increase in the community, we expect that cases identified in schools will also increase,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said during a briefing on Friday. “This is not necessarily indicative of school-based transmission.”

Most cases are coming from out-of-school events, such as family gatherings, after-school activities, and sports games, said Russell Johnston, senior associate commissioner at the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.

“The school numbers going up does not mean that schools are not safe,” he told the Globe earlier this month. “In fact, schools are very safe.”

Felicia Gans can be reached at felicia.gans@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @FeliciaGans.