It’s warming up in New England this weekend. But it won’t last

Saturday looks to be the warmest of the two weekend days and with more of a southerly flow of air even Boston should reach near or above 70 degrees. This will be a lot different than the past couple of days, when areas west of Route 128 have been around 70 but downtown Boston has stayed in the 50s.

The conclusion of the workweek brought stunning weather to all of New England with temperatures over inland areas reaching the lower 70s but staying in the 50s along the coastline. The unusual warmth is not going to last through the end of the weekend as we have a bit of a change in the weather pattern.

Advertisement

Many areas of New England will be near 70 degrees Saturday afternoon. Weatherbell

There will be some cloudiness on Saturday mixing with the sunshine so not quite as perfect as Friday, but it will still be a day more like late May than early April. Sunrise is now about 10 minutes after 6 and won’t set until around 7:20 this weekend.

Changes arrive on Sunday as cooler air flows in from the Northeast. There’s going to be a storm system trying to make inroads toward New England with some rain. However, I think the dry air is going to prevent anything more than a few light showers from reaching most of us. This means although your driveway could be wet and the grass will be slippery we’re not going to see the kind of rain we need right now.

A weakening weather system will bring the chance for a few showers Sunday night, but not much rainfall. Tropical Tidbits

Temperatures on Sunday will stay in the 50s and it may even fall back to the 40s in the afternoon along the coastline for a very raw conclusion to our weekend.

Sunday evening temperatures are likely to be very cool and feel raw. Weatherbell

A flow from Eastern Canada for at least the first half of next week will keep temperatures in the 50s and also bring some cloudiness blended with sunshine. Presently I don’t see any significant chance of rainfall for most of next week.

Advertisement

Typically this time of the year we would find temperatures in the mid-50s. In other words, all this mild weather we’ve been seeing is highly unusual. Therefore when it’s cool and damp next week this is a reminder that’s just April.