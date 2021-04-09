Man charged with assault after allegedly biting Worcester police officer

Officers in an unmarked cruiser responded to the area for a report of two men operating dirt bikes. After one of the bikes stalled, police approached the two riders.

Paulino Crisostomo, 22, of Worcester, allegedly “dug his teeth into the officer’s chest” and also bit the officer’s arm during the confrontation that occurred around 2:40 p.m. on Beacon Street, police said in a statement.

A Worcester police officer suffered several wounds after he was allegedly bit multiple times by a man suspected of riding a stolen dirt bike Thursday afternoon, the department said.

Crisostomo allegedly fled on foot. An officer ran after Crisostomo, who had a fanny pack wrapped around his chest, according to the release.

As the officer wrestled him to the ground, Crisostomo allegedly bit him. He did not let go even as the officer was “desperately calling for assistance,” police said. The officer was taken to a hospital for treatment of wounds.

Crisostomo again fled. He was apprehended by officers on Hancock Street. Ammunition fell from the fanny pack around his chest, the release said.

A significant amount of what appeared to be fentanyl and a knife was also confiscated from him, police said.

Police later discovered the dirt bike Crisostomo was riding had been stolen in 2018. He faces charges including assault and battery on a police officer, possession of ammunition without an FID Card, and receiving stolen property, the release said.

The other rider, identified as Amaury Pichardo, 27, also of Worcester, was arrested after a brief struggle. He is charged with unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, and resisting arrest, the release said.









