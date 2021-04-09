Man in wheelchair struck by car on Route 99 in Saugus

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a car while crossing Route 99 in Saugus shortly before noon Thursday and taken to a hospital, according to police.

The man, who is 60 and from Revere, was struck around 11:45 a.m. near 1500 Broadway, which is is also Route 99. Officers who responded to the scene found that the man had been struck by a blue Chrysler sedan, Saugus police said in a statement.

The extent of the man’s injuries was not disclosed.