Man in wheelchair struck by car on Route 99 in Saugus

A man in a wheelchair was struck by a car while crossing Route 99 in Saugus shortly before noon Thursday and taken to a hospital, according to police.
The man, who is 60 and from Revere, was struck around 11:45 a.m. near 1500 Broadway, which is is also Route 99. Officers who responded to the scene found that the man had been struck by a blue Chrysler sedan, Saugus police said in a statement.
The extent of the man’s injuries was not disclosed.
The driver, a 74-year-old woman from Malden, remained on the scene. She had a green light and was turning left out of a parking lot at the time of the crash, the statement said.
Investigators determined that she did not see the man, who crossed the roadway near a traffic light. There is no pedestrian light or a crosswalk in the area, the statement said.
The crash remains under investigation.
