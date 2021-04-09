Outdoor dining on Federal Hill is coming back better than ever

Happy Friday and welcome to Rhode Map, your daily guide to everything happening in the Ocean State. I’m Dan McGowan and it is WrestleMania weekend, so don’t you dare bother me. Follow me on Twitter @DanMcGowan or send tips to Dan.McGowan@globe.com .

ICYMI: Rhode Island was up to 140,534 confirmed coronavirus cases on Thursday, after adding 360 new cases. The most-recent overall daily test-positive rate was 2.1 percent, and the first-time positive rate was 18.1 percent. The state announced one more death, bringing the total to 2,636. There were 154 people in the hospital, and 275,464 residents were fully vaccinated.

Finally, outdoor dining is coming back to Federal Hill. (Yes, that’s a WWE reference.)

Mayor Jorge Elorza is holding a press conference at noon today at DePasquale Square to announce that for the second straight year, the restaurant section of Atwells Avenue will be closed to vehicle traffic (even ATVs, guys) on Friday and Saturday nights.

”Al Fresco on The Hill,” which launched last year as a way to encourage Rhode Islanders to safely visit restaurants during the COVID-19 pandemic, will run for 20 weeks, starting May 14. At least 22 restaurants plan to participate, according to Rick Simone, the executive director of the Federal Hill Commerce Association.

”We are looking forward to showcasing to our fellow Rhode Islanders and beyond the traditions and culinary talents of restaurants on Federal Hill,” Simone said. “Al Fresco on The Hill will provide an opportunity for our small businesses to slowly make a comeback to be here for us for the future.”

THE GLOBE IN RHODE ISLAND

⚓ After nearly eight years leading biology and medicine as the dean of Brown University’s Warren Alpert Medical School, Dr. Jack Elias is transitioning to a new position where he will be solely focused on the anticipated merger between Lifespan Corporation and Care New England. Read more.

⚓Under proposed legislation, Rhode Island businesses would be barred from firing employees who refuse to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and hotels would be prohibited from refusing to rent rooms to the unvaccinated. Read more.

⚓ Brown University President Christina Paxson isn’t quite ready to answer whether she believes the school should pay reparations to descendants of people its founders enslaved. Read more.

⚓ Two best friends from Rhode Island with Down syndrome who caused a sensation four years ago when they created their own gory zombie movie are back, this time in a documentary championed by a Hollywood luminary. Read more.

MORE ON BOSTONGLOBE.COM

⚓ Politics: My colleague James Pindell writes that gun control is important to President Joe Biden — but not that important, even at a time when Democrats have more power than they’ve had in years to take action on the issue. Read more.

⚓ Education: Faced with a record number of applications from a broader pool of students, many selective colleges have admitted a more racially and economically diverse first-year class. But they have also rejected more students than ever before, and expanded their waiting lists to hedge their bets, leaving thousands of seniors in limbo. Read more.

⚓ Health: The pandemic has upended nearly every part of life over the past year, and for many it has taken a physical toll, a consequence of a more sedentary lifestyle, lost exercise routines, and, above all, extreme stress. Read more.

⚓ Sports: The UMass men’s hockey team will take on St. Cloud State for the national championship on Saturday night. Read more.

WHAT’S ON TAP TODAY

⚓ Governor Dan McKee will speak at the “Donate Life Month” event at the State House at 11:30 a.m. and will tour a vaccination clinic in Jamestown at 4:30 p.m.

⚓ The Rhode Island State Council on the Arts is holding a virtual event at noon on reopening the state’s arts community.

