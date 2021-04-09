Driver killed in Route 3 crash in Hingham after vehicle slams into tree

A single-car crash on Route 3 in Hingham Friday morning killed the vehicle’s driver after it slammed into a tree, State Police said.

Troopers responded to the crash at 7:20 a.m. Friday, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail. The operator, who was removed from the vehicle before it caught fire, was transported to South Shore Hospital and later pronounced dead.

The name of the person killed in the crash wasn’t available Friday morning.