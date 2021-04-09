Driver killed in Route 3 crash in Hingham after vehicle slams into tree

A single-car crash on Route 3 in Hingham Friday morning killed the vehicle’s driver after it slammed into a tree, State Police said.
Troopers responded to the crash at 7:20 a.m. Friday, State Police spokesman David Procopio wrote in an e-mail. The operator, who was removed from the vehicle before it caught fire, was transported to South Shore Hospital and later pronounced dead.
The name of the person killed in the crash wasn’t available Friday morning.
State Police closed the left travel lane as a result of the crash, and cleared the scene at 9:30 a.m., Procopio said.
Troopers on scene, single vehicle crash into tree at Route 3 SB at Exit 35 (old Exit 14), Rockland. Left travel lane closed,— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 9, 2021
The crash remains under investigation by State Police, Procopio said.
Firefighters from Rockland and Hingham also responded to the crash and assisted in extinguishing the fire, Procopio said.
No further information was released Friday morning.
