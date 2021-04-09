fb-pixel Skip to main content

‘Police activity’ creates delays for Red Line and North Shore commuter rail passengers

By Charlie McKenna Globe Correspondent,Updated April 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
Riders faced delays on the Red Line’s Braintree branch as well as a portion of the North Shore commuter rail network Friday morning due to “police activity,” transportation officials said.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority issued a series of tweets Friday morning warning of up to 15-minute delays on the Red Line, which impacted trains for at least 20 minutes. Regular service resumed on the line at 8:48 a.m., according to a tweet from the MBTA.

Affected stations included JFK/UMass, North Quincy, Wollaston, Quincy Center, Quincy Adams, and Braintree.

Police activity at North Station forced delays on the commuter rail’s Newburyport/Rockport line Friday morning. Service on that line also has returned to normal.

It was not immediately clear if the activity at North Station was the cause of the delays on the Red Line.

