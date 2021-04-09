‘Police activity’ creates delays for Red Line and North Shore commuter rail passengers

Riders faced delays on the Red Line’s Braintree branch as well as a portion of the North Shore commuter rail network Friday morning due to “police activity,” transportation officials said.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority issued a series of tweets Friday morning warning of up to 15-minute delays on the Red Line, which impacted trains for at least 20 minutes. Regular service resumed on the line at 8:48 a.m., according to a tweet from the MBTA.