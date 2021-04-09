Randolph man arrested on murder charge for Dorchester shooting

A man who allegedly fatally shot a 32-year-old man in Dorchester in February was arrested Friday morning in Mansfield, according to Boston police.
Darren Gillespie, 25, of Randolph, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 60 Forbes Blvd. by officers assigned to the fugitive task force, ., police wrote in a statement posted to bpdnews.com.
Gillespie was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.
At 10:03 p.m. on Feb. 4, police responded to a report of a person shot in the area of Capen and Evans streets , police said. When police arrived, they found 32-year-old Brandon Williams suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Boston Emergency Medical Services declared Williams dead at the scene.
