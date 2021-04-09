Randolph man arrested on murder charge for Dorchester shooting

A man who allegedly fatally shot a 32-year-old man in Dorchester in February was arrested Friday morning in Mansfield, according to Boston police.

Darren Gillespie, 25, of Randolph, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. in the area of 60 Forbes Blvd. by officers assigned to the fugitive task force, ., police wrote in a statement posted to bpdnews.com.

Gillespie was charged with murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, and discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling. He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester District Court, police said.