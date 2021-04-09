SJC says Hampden DA’s office violated rights of Holyoke man, votes to overturn first degree murder conviction

In an unanimous decision, the Supreme Judicial Court sharply rebuked Gullini’s office and ordered a new trial for Jorge Rodriguez-Nieves, currently serving life without parole in MCI-Souza Baranowski, a maximum security prison. He was convicted of chasing his neighbor, Angel David Morales, into a Holyoke parking lot on July 13, 2014 and cutting his throat with a knife, the court said.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gullini’s office violated the rights of a Holyoke man by failing to notify the defense that an eyewitness changed her “emotionally gripping” testimony, evidence that helped jurors convict him of first degree murder, the state’s high court ruled Friday.

Advertisement

“The defendant has shown that the prosecutor’s failure to disclose the stepdaughter’s testimony prejudiced his ability to prepare and present his defense effectively,” Justice Dalila Wendlandt wrote. “We emphasize that ‘the duties of a prosecutor to administer justice fairly, and particularly concerning requested or obviously exculpatory evidence, go beyond winning convictions.’....Here, the prosecutor’s efforts fell far short of that constitutional imperative.”

In a statement, Gullini acknowledged his office mishandled the trial, but noted that the individual prosecutor has since left the office.

“While the Court’s decision relates not to the defendant’s guilt or innocence, but to the degree of culpability, we acknowledge the error and its seriousness,” he said. “As an office, we strive to meet the highest standards of fairness and justice for victims, those accused, and for the communities we serve. Although the trial lawyer who worked on the case left the office years ago, we will learn from this decision to ensure it never happens again.”

The court said prosecutors knew a week before the victim’s stepdaughter, identified as Geneciz Diaz, suddenly recalled the last words Morales spoke before collapsing and dying from a five-inch deep slash of his throat allegedly delivered by Rodriguez-Nieves. She also recalled the defendant laughing as the victim gasped his final breaths, the court said.

Advertisement

Diaz testified that the grievously wounded man “looked at me and he said: Take care of the children. He was saying my daughter . . . was his princess. . . . He told me to take care of the girls and he fell,’ " the SJC said.

Rodriguez-Nieves stepped away from Morales and walked over to “a stop sign to laugh,” Diaz said, the last prosecution witness to testify, according to the SJC.

“Her emotionally gripping testimony regarding the victim’s dying words was the last testimony placed before the jury before they began their deliberations,’' Wen wrote. The jury convicted on the grounds the victim’s death was the result of “extreme atrocity or cruelty.”

Trial attorney Alan J. Black attacked the stepdaughter’s credibility on the witness stand. After Rodriguez-Nieves was convicted, Black hired a pathologist who concluded Morales could not speak at all given the extent of injury to his throat.

“The pathologist’s opinion probably would have been a real factor in the jury’s deliberations,’' the SJC said. The pathologist’s conclusion “powerfully suggests that Diaz’s testimony was not medically possible, calling into question the veracity of her statement regarding the victim’s dying words, as well as the credibility of her memory that the defendant laughed.”

Rodriguez-Nieves is entitled to a new trial, the court said, quoting from a 1992 SJC case. “ ‘We ought not have to remind the Commonwealth once again ‘to do the right thing.’ ”

Advertisement





John R. Ellement can be reached at john.ellement@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @JREbosglobe.