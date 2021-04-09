Walmart offers COVID-19 vaccine appointments at 43 Mass. locations

“Eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart website scheduler now, making it convenient to get vaccinated while allocation lasts,” company officials said in a press release.

Currently appointments are being offered in 43 Walmart locations across the state, company officials said. People who are eligible to receive the vaccine can schedule an appointment online at walmart.com/COVIDvaccine .

The COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be available at Walmart stores throughout Massachusetts beginning on Saturday, company officials said.

“In addition to appointments, the scheduler will provide a digital reminder when it is time to return for the second vaccine, helping ensure customers receive their second dose in the timeframe required,” the release said. “Appointments are available seven days a week, but exact timing will vary based on local availability of the vaccine.”

Walmart officials said people should bring their insurance card, if they have one, to their appointment.

The 43 Walmart stores are in Methuen, Chicopee, North Reading, Avon, Falmouth, Pittsfield, Fall River, North Dartmouth, Fairhaven, North Attleborough, Raynham, Swansea, Seekonk, Lynn, Salem, Saugus, Danvers, Springfield, Westfield, Ware, Northampton, Hadley, Hudson, Framingham, Tewksbury, Chelmsford, Weymouth, Bellingham, Brockton, Wareham, Plymouth, Abington, Halifax, Worcester, Leominster, Gardner, Orange, Whitinsville, Sturbridge, Leicester, West Boylston, Lunenburg, and Northborough, according to the press release.

Walmart officials said the federal government is providing the vaccine at no cost. “Walmart’s fee to administer the vaccine will be billed to private insurance or the federal government,” the company’s website states. “Walmart will never bill the customer.”









