When you accidentally call 911 from the golf course

Every day, police officers respond to reports of all sorts of events and nonevents, most of which never make the news. Here is a sampling of lesser-known — but no less noteworthy — incidents from police log books (a.k.a. blotters) in our suburbs.

At 2:44 p.m. April 3, Stow police received a 911 call that hung up before the dispatcher could get any information. According to the log entry, the person immediately called back and said there was no emergency, and explained the reason for making the call was “accidental while golfing.”

A DOG WALKS INTO A BANK ...

At 1:16 p.m. March 4, police received a call from someone who reported that a stray dog had just wandered into the lobby of the Bank of America branch at 11 Center St. in Burlington. According to the log entry, the medium-sized brown dog was not in fact a stray: It was wearing a GPS collar and was successfully reunited with its owner.

WRONG HOUSE

At 5:32 p.m. March 12, a resident of Worcester Street in Watertown called police to report that two shirtless men were trying to get into his house by banging and kicking his front door. Officers went to the home and determined that the two men, age 36 and 39, lived in Watertown and did not have nefarious intentions. Apparently, they had been drinking alcohol and made the mistake of showing up at the wrong address.

NOT SOMETHING YOU SEE EVERY DAY

At 7:35 a.m. March 12, police in Wilmington were dispatched to Pilling Road for a rather unusual call: A rabbit was stuck in a hockey net. According to the log entry, the trapped bunny was successfully released from the net.

A STICKY SITUATION

On March 19, police officers in Brookline responded to a report of malicious damage at a building on Egmont Street after a resident returned home and found the apartment door locks filled with hardened glue. According to a blog post by police, detectives were going to follow up to see if any cameras in the area recorded the perpetrator on video.

OUCH

At 12:37 a.m. March 20, Bridgewater police received a call from someone who could hear a person screaming from behind the McElwain School. Police later tweeted that they learned the reason for all the screaming when they located the person on Main Street and found out that they “had something in their eye.”

A PRANK FALLS FLAT

At 12:27 March 7, Burlington police received a call from a woman on Crystal Circle who said there was a motor vehicle on her lawn, and she wasn’t sure why it was there. The log entry stated she believed it might be her neighbor, and perhaps he was stuck. Police arrived at the scene, spoke to all involved, and learned that the person with the vehicle was just playing a joke. No further action was necessary.

NOT WHAT IT SEEMED

At 11:17 a.m. March 25, Bridgewater police received a 911 call about a suspicious-sounding note that was presented to an employee of a local business. According to a tweet by police, a man went into the business and handed the worker a note with the letters “ATM” written on it. But as it turns out, the note-passer didn’t mean any harm, and he wasn’t trying to rob the place. An officer located the man and discovered he could not speak, and helped him with his innocent request to find an ATM machine.

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney.