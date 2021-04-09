Biden to unveil commission to study possible expansion of Supreme Court

The commission, to include as many as three dozen people, will fulfill Biden's campaign promise create a group to study changes to the court. Biden has said he is "not a fan of court-packing," but he faced pressure during the campaign from liberals to back changes, including court expansion, after Republicans pushed to confirm Justice Amy Coney Barrett shortly before the 2020 election.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden will unveil a bipartisan commission to study structural changes to the Supreme Court on Friday, according to three people with knowledge of the forthcoming announcement, amid liberal calls for expansion to blunt the court’s conservative majority.

The commission, however, is likely to disappoint liberals who are looking for quick action. Most of the commission's members are academics, and they will come from a range of political backgrounds. Bob Bauer, a top lawyer on Biden's campaign, and Cristina Rodriguez, a professor at Yale Law School, will chair the commission, which will be run out of the White House Counsel's Office. Other members include Caroline Fredrickson, the former president of the American Constitution Society, and Jack Goldsmith, a Harvard Law School professor.

The three people familiar with the plan spoke on the condition of anonymity ahead of a formal announcement. The White House declined to comment.

The announcement also comes on the heels of Justice Stephen G. Breyer's remarks against court expansion this week, warning it could make the court more political and undermine trust in the institution.

"Structural alteration motivated by the perception of political influence can only feed that latter perception, further eroding that trust," he said in a speech at Harvard Law School on Tuesday.

Liberals, meanwhile, are aggressively lobbying Breyer, 82, to retire from the Supreme Court so Biden could replace him with a younger justice while Democrats still control the Senate.