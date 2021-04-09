fb-pixel Skip to main content

Mass. reports 112,933 new COVID-19 vaccinations, first time daily numbers surpass 100,000 mark

By Martin Finucane Globe Staff,Updated April 9, 2021, 1 hour ago
A long line of people waited outside the Hynes Convention Center where the COVID-19 vaccine was given.
A long line of people waited outside the Hynes Convention Center where the COVID-19 vaccine was given.John Tlumacki/Globe Staff

The number of coronavirus vaccinations administered in Massachusetts rose by 112,933 to 4,317,085, state officials reported Friday.

It was the first time the daily vaccination numbers had broken the 100,000 mark. The previous high was 97,690 on April 2.

The total number of shots administered amounted to 84.3 percent of the 5,120,960 doses shipped to providers in the state so far, the Department of Public Health said.

The total shots administered included 2,640,124 first shots and 1,535,806 second shots of the two-shot vaccines from Moderna and Pfizer. It also included 141,155 shots of the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine.

The number of people fully vaccinated — with either two shots of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines or one shot of the Johnson & Johnson — rose to 1,676,961.

Updates on coronavirus cases, deaths and other metrics will be posted shortly.

To take a deeper dive into the state’s coronavirus statistics click here.

Martin Finucane can be reached at martin.finucane@globe.com.

