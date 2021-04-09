Multiple medical experts testified this week that George Floyd died due to lack of oxygen

Chauvin, an ex-police officer, is on trial for murder and manslaughter after kneeling on Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes last May.

The testimony from a retired forensic pathologist and a breathing expert during Derek Chauvin’s murder trial are at odds with the defense’s arguments that it was Floyd’s drug use and other health problems that killed him, not Chauvin’s actions.

Multiple medical experts this week testified that George Floyd died from a lack of oxygen due to the way he was held down by police.

Dr. Lindsey Thomas, who worked at the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s office in Minneapolis before retiring in 2017, and Dr. Martin Tobin, a lung and critical care specialist at the Edward Hines Jr. VA Hospital and Loyola University’s medical school in Illinois, testified on different days this week that Floyd died from a lack of oxygen.

Floyd’s “primary mechanism of death is asphyxia, or low oxygen,” Thomas said on Friday, an assessment that aligns with the conclusion of the medical examiner who determined Floyd died from cardiopulmonary arrest complicated by the way law enforcement restrained him and compressed his neck.

“This is a death where both the heart and lungs stopped working. The point is, it’s due to law enforcement subdual, restraint, and compression,” Thomas said. “The activities of the law enforcement officers resulted in Mr. Floyd’s death.”

Eric Nelson, Chauvin’s lawyer, has argued Floyd’s death was caused by drugs and underlying medical problems. Floyd had high blood pressure and heart disease, and an autopsy found fentanyl and methamphetamine in his system.

Thomas noted during her testimony that there is no evidence to suggest Floyd would have died that night in May 2020 except for his interaction with police. She said the level of methamphetamine in his system was “very low,” prompting her to rule out a drug overdose as the cause of death.

Daniel Isenschmid, a forensic toxicologist, testified Thursday that he found a “very low” amount of methamphetamine in Floyd’s system after he tested blood drawn from Floyd at the hospital and urine from his autopsy.

Isenschmid also testified that the drugs found in Floyd’s system appeared to be more consistent with patients who were still alive, not those found during autopsies.

Tobin, the breathing expert, testified Thursday that “a healthy person subjected to what Mr. Floyd was subjected to would have died.”

After analyzing video of the arrest, Tobin described four forces that contributed to Floyd’s difficulty breathing: the handcuffs, the prone position he was in, being handcuffed while being on the hard pavement, Chauvin’s knee on his neck, and Chauvin’s other knee on Floyd’s back and side.

The combination of Chauvin keeping his knee on Floyd’s neck for more than 90 percent of the time that Floyd was on the ground, Chauvin’s other knee on Floyd’s back for a majority of the time, Floyd’s hands cuffed behind his back, and him being pushed into the street facedown cut off oxygen to his brain and caused his heart to stop, Tobin said.

At one point, Floyd was so desperate for air he tried to use his fingers and knuckles to press himself against the street and lift his body up in order to breathe, Tobin testified.

Tobin also pinpointed the precise moment Floyd died, pointing out to the jury the moment Floyd’s eyes briefly widened and then closed in what Tobin said was Floyd’s last conscious moment.

“One second he’s alive, and one second he’s no longer,” Tobin said. “That’s the moment the life goes out of his body.”

Chauvin, 45, is charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd’s May 2020 death. Floyd was arrested outside a store in Minneapolis after being accused of trying to pass a counterfeit $20 bill.

Bystander video of Floyd being pinned to the ground under Chauvin’s knee in which Floyd repeats “I can’t breathe” circulated across social media, sparking worldwide protests against racism and police brutality.

Testimony is set to continue Friday afternoon with Baker, who performed the autopsy on Floyd.

Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.

