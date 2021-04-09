Let’s board buses on both sides now

Sometimes small decisions make big differences in unexpected ways. One such change could arise if the MBTA replaced Boston’s fleet of buses — which have doors on the right side only — with buses that have doors on both sides.

During the pandemic, several cities in Greater Boston have taken advantage of reduced traffic to add miles of dedicated bus (and bike) lanes. By making it possible to board and exit on either side, as in a subway car, buses with doors on the left and the right would build on this progress.

Think of Boston’s notoriously narrow streets. Silver Line buses downtown currently operate with right-side doors on one-way streets, cutting into bike lanes when they pick up passengers. Buses with doors on the left side would make it feasible to install a bus lane on the left side of the street, eliminating these conflicts, which are dangerous for both cyclists and bus riders.