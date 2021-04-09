MBTA must restore crucial bus lines

The T’s plan to cut service was a disaster for equity, hitting Black, brown, and low-income neighborhoods hardest. I’m glad that the MBTA has announced that it’s reversing course. But we’re also hearing that it may be months before service is restored on key bus lines, like routes 18, 55, and 68. These lines were canceled effective March 14, even as public outcry demanded service restoration.
There are thousands of Bostonians who depend on the T. Folks who have no choice, like essential workers trying to get to their jobs, elders going grocery shopping, people getting medical care or vaccines. If the bus is canceled, these transit-dependent riders and essential workers will have to call an expensive ride-hailing service or risk losing their jobs. Their transportation costs go up exponentially.
Unless the T immediately restores these bus routes, the agency is, in effect, telling some people, “Your bus is gone. Walk farther, wait longer, and pay more.” For many, that’s impossible. The MBTA must use a racial equity lens in its decision-making. If they must make service cuts, MBTA officials should ask, “Who is most dependent on this service? Who’s literally being left out in the cold, with the fewest alternatives?” And they should ensure Black and brown communities aren’t disproportionately impacted.
Until service to these bus lines is restored, Alternatives for Community and Environment and the T Riders Union will be organizing and demanding action from the MBTA as well as exploring legal action against the T.
Pamela “Mela” Bush Miles
Director, Transit Oriented Development and the T Riders Union at Alternatives for Community and Environment
Roxbury