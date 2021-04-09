MBTA must restore crucial bus lines

The T’s plan to cut service was a disaster for equity, hitting Black, brown, and low-income neighborhoods hardest. I’m glad that the MBTA has announced that it’s reversing course. But we’re also hearing that it may be months before service is restored on key bus lines, like routes 18, 55, and 68. These lines were canceled effective March 14, even as public outcry demanded service restoration.

There are thousands of Bostonians who depend on the T. Folks who have no choice, like essential workers trying to get to their jobs, elders going grocery shopping, people getting medical care or vaccines. If the bus is canceled, these transit-dependent riders and essential workers will have to call an expensive ride-hailing service or risk losing their jobs. Their transportation costs go up exponentially.