No love for Birx

Dr. Deborah Birx characterizes herself as countering Donald Trump’s feckless and fatal handling of COVID-19 ( ”Can we hear the truth for once, from former Trump officials,” Editorial, April 4). She claims that heeding her advice would have saved 450,000 lives . Not so. In fact, she was Trump’s primary enabler. Though designated as the White House coronavirus response coordinator, with a West Wing office, she did little to contradict his myriad lies.

The sad irony is that she knew better. Her disregard of the Hippocratic Oath to “First do no harm” was a callous affront to all Americans as well as her fellow physicians.

Dr. Marvin S. Wool

Boston

The writer was formerly HMO medical director at Lahey Clinic and at Harvard Pilgrim Health Care.