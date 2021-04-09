One’s totalitarian, the other isn’t

Marcela García’s “A nuanced post-mortem on the 2020 Latino vote emerges” (Opinion, April 6) is indeed nuanced but, at the same time, misleading. Cuban and Venezuelan voters in the United States hear about Democratic policies and think “socialist.” But what they most likely fear is communism. Their countries of origin have been communist but have called themselves socialist, so the confusion is understandable. What is the difference? Democracy. Northern European countries have consistently had economies that are on a par with the United States as well as ranking higher on happiness scales. They have done this with socialist policies while maintaining vibrant democracies. A communist dictatorship is obviously something we do not want in this country. But a democracy that uses increasing productivity to spread wealth equitably would make for a happier, more economically stable nation. That is what Adam Smith, the “father of capitalism,” advocated in “The Wealth of Nations.” To spread wealth widely, as a country, we need to synthesize wise concerns about the dangers of excessive power with Smith’s justice, liberty, and equality, his formula for wealthy, happy nations.

John E. Hill