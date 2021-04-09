The thrills and chills of going viral on TikTok

It started when I was taking yet another video of my dog, a hobby of mine (some might call it an obsession), as evidenced by taking a peek at my phone’s camera roll. I am that dog owner. My 7-year-old yellow lab has his own Instagram account and, since the pandemic began, his own TikTok, where we barely had a dozen followers or so.

The moral of the story: The algorithms always win. Sometimes they’re on your side. In my case, more than 4 million pageviews worth.

I didn’t intend to lure my dog into TikTok viral stardom. Seriously, it was an accident. Then it took on a life of its own. And hence I have learned the challenging lessons of going viral in our age of algorithms.

That was until last Friday, when I posted a video of him waiting excitedly on our porch to get picked up — in a van, school bus-style — by the local doggie daycare company we pay to take him on a hike with his fellow canine friends. It was a funny clip, for my dog needed no human assistance to leap eagerly into the van and then install himself in his own traveling crate.

Little did I know we would hit the TikTok jackpot.

TikTok, the Chinese-owned platform launched globally in 2017, exploded in popularity during the coronavirus pandemic. Reportedly, users spend an average of 45 minutes on the app. For children ages four to 15, the average is 80 minutes. TikTok is as simple as it is addictive: if you haven’t experienced it, picture a continuous feed of creative, entertaining short-form videos — such as people dancing to original choreographies created by other users, makeup tutorials, original comedy bits and memes, pets doing cute or silly things, etc. This feed is called the For You page, which is curated by a machine-learning algorithm that analyzes your behavior in the app: which videos you “like,” which videos you watch entirely or more than once, which videos you comment on or share. The more you use TikTok, the better your feed gets in terms of serving you the content you enjoy. And you don’t need to follow or be followed by other users to watch videos.

So, when the company’s complex algorithm decided to show my dog’s video to thousands and thousands of users, I watched in awe as the views grew exponentially in a day, from 10,000 to 300,000, and then past the million mark.

While cute, the video is hardly a piece of cinematic showmanship; in fact, you never see my dog’s face throughout the 23-second video. His tail is the star, rocking to the upbeat, happy sounds of Electric Light Orchestra’s Mr. Blue Sky as he waits to get into the van. It has now been seen more than 4.4 million times. Along the way, we have picked up more than 26,000 TikTok followers.

And that’s the problem. My dog now has a hungry fanbase demanding more content. “Omg I need to know more! Where is he going? What do they do there? Can I go too?!” wrote one commenter. I soon posted a follow-up that took me about 40 minutes to create on the platform, which offers multiple sophisticated editing tools that I had no idea how to use: stickers, timed captions, animated captions, templates, filters, screens. Luckily, there are many videos on YouTube that teach it all. “Film him coming home next,” which I also did, happy to oblige. “Please, can we see some photos!!!” asked another user. “Can we get a video at the doggie daycare??” (Disclosure: The daycare, which also lucked out with all the free publicity, gave my dog 10 free hikes, which I didn’t accept.)

It was an audience to please. Didn’t I owe it to the millions of people who interacted with my dog’s ephemeral video? I wanted to go viral again. But the pressure to perform was too much. Maybe my dog needed an agent.

I was being sucked into the so-called creator economy, the “fastest-growing type of small business,” according to a 2020 report by a venture capital firm. The same report notes that nearly 30 percent of kids ages 8 to 12 aspire to become YouTubers. And why wouldn’t they? YouTube’s top-earning star last year was a 9-year-old boy from Texas who reviews toys and who reportedly earned $29 million on the platform. Charli D’Amelio, the 16-year-old who became the first TikTok creator to pass the 100-million-followers mark, has a net worth of at least $4 million.

But for the rest of us? We’re just happy saps feeding the content machine powered by artificial intelligence on our own schedules. No riches, no licensing deals. My dog’s 15 minutes of fame was fun while it lasted — a bright, hot flash in the pan. Then the algorithm decided it was someone else’s turn.

Marcela García can be reached at marcela.garcia@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @marcela_elisa.